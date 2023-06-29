This case study focuses on Teach for All program alumni from Enseña Perú (EP), the Peru chapter of the global Teach for All network. Using data from EP's annual alumni survey, the authors evaluated alumni professional interactions with each other and the extent to which these collaborations span organizations, sectors, and geographic regions in Peru.

Cover: Exploring How Teach for All's Networks Connect Local Educational Organizations
Read Online

Exploring How Teach for All's Networks Connect Local Educational Organizations

A Case Study of Alumni Professional Connections in Peru

by Benjamin K. Master, Harold D. Green, Brian Phillips, Elaine Lin Wang

Download Free Electronic Document

FormatFile SizeNotes
PDF file 0.7 MB

Use Adobe Acrobat Reader version 10 or higher for the best experience.

Research Questions

  1. Do EP alumni collaborate professionally? What factors influence their connections?
  2. What kinds of organizations do EP alumni commonly work in or connect with professionally?

This case study focuses on Teach for All program alumni from Enseña Perú (EP), the Peru chapter of the global Teach for All network. EP maintains close ties with program alumni, including collecting annual survey data about their ongoing professional experiences. Using data from EP's annual alumni survey, the authors evaluated alumni professional interactions with each other and the extent to which these collaborations span organizations, sectors, and geographic regions in Peru.

The authors provide data validating Teach for All's assumption that many of the individual alumni within the EP network collaborate extensively and form connections between the varied organizations and regions where they work. The documented pattern of contacts strongly suggests that these connections grow from alumni experiences in their EP program cohort. The authors also identify the types of organizations that are most central to the resulting professional network, including schools, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), and private businesses. Overall, EP's example provides evidence that an intensive shared program experience can influence individual and cross-organizational networks in education over an extended period. Their data do not, however, allow the authors to examine the extent of knowledge-sharing or the specific nature of the professional collaboration that is occurring among the alumni. There are also substantial portions of the EP professional network that are not fully reflected in these data.

Key Findings

  • Respondents to Enseña Perú's (EP's) annual alumni survey reported professional collaborations with peer alumni across a wide range of organizations in Peru, including schools, government ministries, NGOs, and the private sector.
  • We find strong evidence that alumni's connections are influenced by their shared initial experiences with peers in their own EP program cohort. Region of residence, age, and gender are comparatively weaker predictors of connections.
  • EP itself and the Ministry of Education (MoE) are the most central organizations observed in the network. Alumni with connections to EP are relatively more likely to work in or with peers at NGOs and private-sector organizations, while those connected to the MoE are more likely to work in or with peers at government ministries and schools.
  • While few EP alumni respondents themselves work at local and regional education departments (4 percent), significantly more report professional collaboration with nonalumni at those institutions (25 percent).
  • Alumni respondents currently working at EP itself appear well positioned to connect alumni and organizations that are not currently very well connected to each other.

Research conducted by

The research described in this report was sponsored by the BHP Foundation and conducted by RAND Education and Labor.

This report is part of the RAND Corporation Research report series. RAND reports present research findings and objective analysis that address the challenges facing the public and private sectors. All RAND reports undergo rigorous peer review to ensure high standards for research quality and objectivity.

The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.