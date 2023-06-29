Report
Engaging a Global Network to Curate and Disseminate Evidence About What Works to Improve Family-School Engagement
Jun 29, 2023
This midterm evaluation report is intended to summarize the progress to date of the BHP Foundation's Education Equity program, identify lessons learned, and recommend potential ways to strengthen the program going forward. The authors' evaluation is designed to assess the program's impacts, share formative insights to inform its continuous improvement, and provide recommendations related to its strategy and theory of change.
Midterm Evaluation Findings (2018–2022)
|Format
|File Size
|Notes
|PDF file
|1.5 MB
|
Use Adobe Acrobat Reader version 10 or higher for the best experience.
This midterm evaluation report is intended to summarize the progress to date of the BHP Foundation's Education Equity (EE) program, identify lessons learned, and recommend potential ways to strengthen the program going forward. In its first funding window, the program has supported five partner organizations (partners), whose efforts span diverse country contexts and target learners both within and outside formal educational systems. The authors' evaluation is designed to assess the program's impacts, share formative insights to inform its continuous improvement, and provide recommendations related to its strategy and theory of change. The authors also present stand-alone case studies that dig deeper into specific strands of the program's work.
These analyses of program impacts are organized around the program's initially established goals and theory of change, though the authors recognize that the program strategy continues to evolve. The report also presents an update on the next steps currently being considered by program leaders, and it outlines the potential implications of lessons learned to date for the broader field.
The results should also be interpreted with consideration of disruptions caused by the global coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, which delayed or forced adaptations to some of the school- and place-based activities initially envisioned by program partners. The primary audiences for this report include the BHP Foundation and its EE partners, as well as other actors who may be engaged in similar evidence-to-practice initiatives worldwide.
Chapter One
Overview of the Education Equity Program and the RAND Team's Evaluation
Chapter Two
Program Progress According to Key Indicators
Chapter Three
Formative Insights from Program Efforts
Chapter Four
Implications of Our Findings for the Program and Emerging Next Steps
Chapter Five
Broader Implications of This Work and Next Steps for the Evaluation
Appendix
Key Indicators Tables
The research described in this report was sponsored by the BHP Foundation and conducted by RAND Education and Labor.
This report is part of the RAND Corporation Research report series. RAND reports present research findings and objective analysis that address the challenges facing the public and private sectors. All RAND reports undergo rigorous peer review to ensure high standards for research quality and objectivity.
The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.