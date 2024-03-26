Incident Management Measurement Toolkit
Published Mar 26, 2024
The Incident Management Measurement Toolkit is designed to assess the effectiveness of incident management (IM) during and after real-life public health incidents and realistic exercises. The toolkit provides a low-burden snapshot that incident managers can use to identify opportunities for improvement without having to wait for or invest in a full after-action review. Data are collected via two modular tools: (1) a 15-minute survey of IM team members and (2) a short observational protocol that a peer assessor uses to collect data.
By providing evidence-based standard items focused specifically on public health IM, the toolkit offers a useful supplement to more-comprehensive assessments and permits systematic comparisons over time. While potentially useful for all incident managers, it is specifically designed for communities with limited evaluation resources, which could benefit from simple and easy-to-use measures.
For easy access, the full report has been divided into sections for individual downloading.
Research conducted by
This work was sponsored by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and conducted in the Community Health and Environmental Policy Program within RAND Social and Economic Well-Being.
