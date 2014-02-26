What Is ExpertLens?
As a RAND-developed online platform and methodology for conducting modified-Delphi studies, ExpertLens allows you to:
- Engage large numbers of stakeholders on important issues.
- Elicit the opinions of individuals with different sets and levels of expertise.
- Save on costs associated with conducting in-person, face-to-face meetings.
- Minimize the burden on participants by allowing them to participate at times convenient to them.
- Reduce the negative consequences of group decision-making, such as "groupthink."
- Expedite data collection and analysis.
- Automatically determine what the group agrees on using the analytic approach described in the RAND/UCLA Appropriateness Method (RAM) User’s Manual.
- Efficiently implement the the RAND/PPMD Patient-Centeredness Method (RPM).
- Logically combine quantitative and qualitative data.
Want to Learn More?
The best way to lean more about ExpertLens is to schedule a call with one of our associates.Contact Us Now!