What Is ExpertLens?

The ExpertLens system enabled researchers to obtain insights on a variety of subject areas from more than 200 experts from around the globe as part of a major foresight exercise. We would not have been able to conduct face-to-face exert panels with so many participants from around the world. The ExpertLens team helped design and implement the question sets and obtain useful insights into trends and challenges for the EU over the next decades. We were very pleased with the team’s work and will be happy to collaborate in the future.

Sitjn Hoorens Associate Director of RAND Europe and Head of the Brussels Office Source: ExpertLens Client Testimonials