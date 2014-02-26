What Is ExpertLens?

As a RAND-developed online platform and methodology for conducting modified-Delphi studies, ExpertLens allows you to:

  • Engage large numbers of stakeholders on important issues.
  • Elicit the opinions of individuals with different sets and levels of expertise.
  • Save on costs associated with conducting in-person, face-to-face meetings.
  • Minimize the burden on participants by allowing them to participate at times convenient to them.
  • Reduce the negative consequences of group decision-making, such as "groupthink."
  • Expedite data collection and analysis.
  • Automatically determine what the group agrees on using the analytic approach described in the RAND/UCLA Appropriateness Method (RAM) User’s Manual.
  • Efficiently implement the the RAND/PPMD Patient-Centeredness Method (RPM).
  • Logically combine quantitative and qualitative data.
Read RAND's Methodological Guidance for Conducting and Critically Appraising Delphi Panels

