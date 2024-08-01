Is ExpertLens Right for Me?

Andrey Popov/Adobe Stock

ExpertLens is the right system for you if your goals are to:

Understand the thinking of a large number of individuals with different perspectives on a particular issue and identify the reasons for disagreement. Collect information quickly and cost effectively by engaging participants in an iterative process without spending time and money scheduling phone or face-to-face meetings. Benefit from the expertise of individuals, regardless of their geographic location, who have interest, training, and/or experience in a number of areas related to the issue at hand. Ensure diversity among participants without being afraid that heterogeneous groups may not be able to reach consensus. Minimize the burden on participants by ensuring that participation is convenient and the data collection tool is intuitive and user-friendly. Encourage individuals to share their perspectives openly and learn about alternative approaches—without being influenced by the social status of other participants. Automatically analyze rating data using the analytic approach described in the RAND/UCLA Appropriateness Method User’s Manual. Engage patients and their representatives to develop clinical guidelines using the RAND/PPMD Patient-Centeredness Method (RPM). Combine relevant quantitative and qualitative data in a seamless way.

Specific Advantages to Using ExpertLens

Online surveys and face-to-face meetings are two common alternatives to ExpertLens. See for yourself how they compare to ExpertLens.

Features Online Surveys Group Meetings ExpertLensTM Participants can answer questions Participation does not require traveling to a centralized location Participants' answers are analyzed automatically Each participant sees how his/her own answers compare to those of others Participants can discuss group's answers Discussions can be moderated Discussions can be made anonymous Discussions can be made asynchronous Participants can change their answers after a group discussion Engagement of international participants does not increase costs Studies can be initiated quickly with minimum startup cost and participant burden

As you can see, ExpertLens offers both anonymity and ease of use to your participants, and it's also cost effective and easy to administer for you.