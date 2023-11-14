ExpertLens Team
Dmitry Khodyakov
Team Lead, ExpertLens; Senior Sociologist, RAND
Dmitry Khodyakov (Ph.D., Rutgers University) is the leader of the ExpertLens team. He is one of the original developers of ExpertLens. Trained as a sociologist, Khodyakov specializes in both quantitative and qualitative research methodology. He has conducted numerous ExpertLens studies, funded by government agencies (National Institutes of Health, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, European Commission, Public Health England), foundations (Robert Wood Johnson Foundation; American Foundation for Suicide Prevention), and for-profit organizations (Merck & Co). Results of his research projects that used ExpertLens system and methodology have been published in Technological Forecasting and Social Change, Health Expectations, BMC Medical Research Methodology, and International Journal for Quality in Health Care.
Sean Grant
Team Member, ExpertLens; Social/Behavioral Scientist, RAND
Sean Grant (D.Phil., University of Oxford) is a member of the ExpertLens team. As a social/behavioral scientist at RAND, he is interested in evaluating psychosocial interventions and advancing the rigor of intervention research methods. Grant's substantive interests are principally in the area of alcohol and other drug use, though he is passionate about applying experimental and research synthesis methods to topics spanning the social and behavioral sciences. He is currently part of a team developing a new reporting guideline for randomized controlled trials (RCTs) of social and psychological interventions: CONSORT-SPI. He is an expert on stakeholder engagement and consensus methodology program evaluation, and systematic reviews on methodological and health-related topics.
Rick Garvey
Team Member, ExpertLens; Senior Survey Coordinator, RAND
Rick Garvey (M.A., Sociology, California State University Los Angeles) is a member of the ExpertLens team. As a Senior Survey Coordinator at RAND, he has over 20 years of experience planning and coordinating both small and large-scale data collection projects in areas of HIV and hepatitis, homelessness, veterans’ health, criminal justice, adolescent drug use, drug treatment, welfare reform, and surviving trauma. His expertise lies in designing and implementing complex data collection efforts that employ both qualitative and quantitative research methods.
Marika Booth
Lead Statistician, ExpertLens; Statistical Analyst, RAND
Marika Booth (M.S., Biostatistics, University of California, Los Angeles) is a lead statistician of the ExpertLens team. As a Statistical Analyst in the Statistical Research and Consulting Group at RAND, she specializes in the analyses of data collected using RAND/UCLA Appropriateness Method, a modified-Delphi technique used to determine consensus among experts. Booth also has 14 years of experience working at the Southern California Evidence Based Practice Center, where she directs its statistical team.
Emily Dao
Panel Administrator, ExpertLens; Programmer, RAND Survey Research Group
Emily Dao (B.S., Computer Engineering, University of California, Irvine) is an administrator of the ExpertLens panels and an RMS Database Programmer for RAND's Survey Research Group. She has knowledge of Python, C, Java, SQL, and VBA.
David Zhang
Developer, ExpertLens; Research Software Engineer, RAND
David Zhang (M.A., University of Washington) is a research software engineer at RAND and a developer for the ExpertLens application. Prior to joining RAND, Zhang worked with health-related survey software for over two years. He is proficient in PHP, SQL, Javascript, Java, and Ruby.