"ExpertLens provided a great platform for engaging our expert panel in a remote consensus building process.

"The ExpertLens staff assisted with the methodology and study design to ensure we’d meet our goals and have a worthwhile outcome. They were always available and responsive – helping to address our study needs at every point in the process.

"The ExpertLens team was highly committed to our project and the stated goals – we would recommend ExpertLens organizations seeking consensus or guideline development for a range of health and behavioral health topics."

— Lisa Capoccia, Assistant Manager Provider Initiatives, Suicide Prevention Resource Center