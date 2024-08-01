The Expertlens platform allowed our quality indicator project to elicit opinions from participants around the world. Our participants reported that the online format was interesting, extremely efficient and conducive to participation across time zones. Many participants preferred this method of deliberation to face-to-face encounters as it offered more flexibility and the ability to express their opinions openly and more freely. Our project would not have been possible without the ExpertLens platform. The ExpertLens team was very efficient at launching our study and responsive its unique needs. We highly recommend the system as a method of eliciting opinions from diverse stakeholders as part of a consensus building process for guideline or indicator development.

Claire Barber, MD FRCPC Rheumatologist, University of Calgary Source: ExpertLens Client Testimonials