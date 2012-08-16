What is the impact of labour market regulation on employment in LICs?
How does it vary by gender?
Published Aug 16, 2012
How does it vary by gender?
Published Aug 16, 2012
There is an extensive empirical literature examining the impacts of various labour market regulations on employment outcomes. However, much of this evidence focuses on developed or middle-income countries, resulting in a comparative dearth of literature that analyzes the impact of such policies in low-income countries (LICs). In addition, there are few studies that examine the impacts of such regulations by gender. This systematic review aims to synthesize the literature by focusing on the impact of labour market regulation on employment in LICs and how it varies by gender.
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