Identifying and Quantifying Variation Between Healthcare Organisations and Geographical Regions; Using Mixed-Effects Models 2019
BMJ Qual Saf. (12):1032-1038. PMCID: PMC6934242.
BMJ Qual Saf. (12):1032-1038. PMCID: PMC6934242.
arXiv preprint arXiv:1909.05813
eGEMs (Generating Evidence & Methods to improve patient outcomes), 7(1): 37, pp. 1–10. PMCID: PMC6676916
Health Serv Res. 54(2):502-508. PMCID: PMC6407350.
Med Care. 57(12):e87-e95. PMCID: PMC7644134.
The American Statistician, 73, 232-242.
Health Services and Outcomes Research Methodology
Health Serv Res. 54(5):1036-1044. PMCID: PMC6736918.
Annals of Epidemiology
LGBT Health. 6(2):87-93. PMID: 30724685.
Survey Practice, 12(1): 10.29115/SP-2019-0007.
PloS one. 14(9):e0220234. DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0220234; PMID: 31483796; PMCID: PMC6726189
Health Affairs, 38(12):2095-2104.
BMC Medical Research Methodology, 19:175.
Survey Practice, 12(1): 10.29115/SP-2019-0008.
Medical Care, 57(1): 42-48.
Biometrics, 75(4): 1253-1263.
Annals of Applied Statistics
Clinical Trials
Psychological Methods, 24(5), 622-636.
Medical Care, 52(12), e80-e86. doi: 10.1097/MLR.0000000000001134
Quality of Life Research, 28(11), 3117-3135. doi: 10.1007/s11136-019-02250-5
Journal of Educational and Behavioral Statistics, https://doi.org/10.3102%2F1076998618822540