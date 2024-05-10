Evaluation of Longitudinal Surrogate Markers 2021
Biometrics 77.2: 477-489
Biometrics 77.2: 477-489
Journal of Palliative Medicine.
RAND, RB-A400-1.
Journal of Privacy and Confidentiality, 11(1).
Med Care. 59(3):202-205. doi: 10.1097/MLR.0000000000001489. PMID: 33427795; PMCID: PMC7878315.
Journal of General Internal Medicine, 10.1007/s11606-021-06862-x
Medical Decision Making, PMID: 33966518 DOI: 10.1177/0272989X211009161
Academic Pediatrics, 21(7), 1179–1186. doi: 10.1016/j.acap.2021.05.019
Invited commentary for “Association of Medicare Advantage Star Ratings with Racial, Ethnic and Socioeconomic Disparities in Quality of Care" by Meyers et al” JAMA Health Forum 2(6):e211143. doi:10.1001/jamahealthforum.2021.1143
Addiction
Journal of General Internal Medicine
Med Care Res Rev. 78(1):68-76. doi: 10.1177/1077558719842951. PMID: 30985244.
Biostatistics, Vol. 22, No. 3.
bioRxiv
Cancer Medicine
Parkinsonism and Related Disorders. 83:56-62. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.parkreldis.2021.01.010
RAND, RR-A373-1
JAMA. 325(19). PMID: 27304597; DOI: 10.1001/jama.2016.5989
Journal of Clinical Epidemiology. S0895-4356(21)00086-X. Online ahead of print. PMID: 33753229; DOI: 10.1016/j.jclinepi.2021.02.028
Academic Pediatrics
Journal of Causal Inference, Vol. 8, No. 1.
Biometrics
Biometrics
Journal of General Internal Medicine, 36(4), 961–969. doi: 10.1007/s11606-020-06490-x
Journal of Survey Statistics and Methodology, Vol. 9, No. 5. pp. 1114-1145.
Cancer Epidemiology Biomarkers and Prevention, 30(1):3-12. PMID: 33144285 PMCID: PMC7855228; DOI: 10.1158/1055-9965.EPI-19-1537
Medical Decision Making, PMID: 34120512 DOI: 10.1177/0272989X211016810
Journal of Medical Screening
Statistics in Medicine. https://doi.org/10.1002/sim.9169
BJGP Open, doi: 10.3399/BJGPO.2021.0067. PMID: 34465579.
The American Journal of Managed Care
Health Services and Outcomes Research Methodology, https://doi.org/10.1007/s10742-020-00236-2