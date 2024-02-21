National Security and Terrorism

RAND conducts a broad array of national security research for the U.S. Department of Defense and allied ministries of defense. Our federally funded research and development centers (FFRDCs) explore threat assessment, military acquisition, technology, recruitment and personnel management, counterinsurgency, intelligence, and readiness. RAND is a world leader in terrorism research. Studies address such topics as terrorism financing and strategies to undermine violent extremism.

  • Chinese Navy personnel wait to attend a welcoming ceremony for South Korea's guided missile frigate ROKS Gyeonggi at Qingdao Port for the 70th anniversary celebrations of the founding of the Chinese PLA Navy, in Qingdao, China, April 21, 2019, photo by Jason Lee/Reuters

    Commentary

    U.S. Military Theories of Victory for a Potential War with China

    In the case of a hypothetical U.S.-China conflict over Taiwan, how might the United States prevail while also avoiding catastrophic escalation of the war?

    Feb 21, 2024

  • U.S. intelligence agency seals arranged in a circle over an abstract background, images by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and Golubovy/Adobe Stock

    Report

    Has Trust in the U.S. Intelligence Community Eroded?

    An analysis of the relationship between policymakers and intelligence providers finds that the degree of perceived bias in intelligence estimates is highly dependent on the presidential administration in power. And the most common reason for bias from policymakers is the desire to minimize the appearance of dissent.

    Feb 13, 2024

