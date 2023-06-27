Samantha E. DiNicola

Policy Analyst
Washington Office

Education

MA in industrial/organizational psychology, George Mason University; BA in psychology, Loyola University Maryland

Overview

Samantha E. DiNicola (she/her) is a policy analyst at the RAND Corporation. She is an industrial/organizational psychologist specializing in a variety of personnel, workforce, and talent management issues, with particular interest in assisting military organizations to determine the best alignment, leadership functions, and workforce-oriented programs (including benefits, well-being initiatives, etc.) to run effectively and efficiently. DiNicola's experience includes a variety of projects for the U.S. Air Force, Office of the Secretary of Defense, and other defense organizations, as well as large projects for RAND Education and Labor. Her skills include project management, qualitative data collection and analysis, written and verbal communication, survey design, and complex travel, event, and cross-project coordination.

Recent Projects

  • NSI Summative Evaluation: Networks and Intermediaries
  • American School District Panel
  • USSF Human Capital Management: Role Distinctions
  • Implementation of the CAHPS for MIPS Survey
  • Independent Assessment of the State of Border Security: Personnel Assessment

Selected Publications

DiNicola, Samantha E., Shirley M. Ross, Brandon Crosby, Rebecca Jensen, Irina A. Chindea, and Susan G. Straus, An Evaluation of Task Force True North Initiatives for the Promotion of Resilience and Well-Being Within the Air Force, RAND Corporation (RR-3190-AF), 2020

Keller, Kirsten M., Ginger Groeber, Philip Armour, Jenna W. Kramer, Shirley M. Ross, Diana Y. Myers, Hannah Acheson-Field, Samantha E. DiNicola, Shreyas Bharadwaj, and Stephanie Williamson, Attracting and Employing Top-Tier Civilian Technical Talent in the Department of the Air Force: A Comparison of Six Occupations with Other Federal Agencies and the Private Sector, RAND Corporation (RR-A987-1), 2023

Kidder, Katherine L., Laura L. Miller, Samantha E. DiNicola, and Phillip Carter, Managing Adverse and Reportable Information Regarding U.S. Military Officers: 2019 Update, RAND Corporation (RR-A126-1), 2022

McIntosh, Molly F., Sasha Romanosky, Thomas Deen, Samantha E. DiNicola, Christopher Ferris, Jonathan Fujiwara, Priya Gandhi, Henry Hargrove, Kirsten M. Keller, Maria C. Lytell, Mace Moesner IV, Isabelle Nazha, Zhan Okuda-Lim, Nina Ryan, Karen Schwindt, and Amanda Wicker, Support to the DoD Cyber Workforce Zero-Based Review: Developing a Repeatable Process for Conducting ZBRs Within DoD, RAND Corporation (RR-A660-6), 2022

Robson, Sean, Bonnie L. Triezenberg, Samantha E. DiNicola, Lindsey Polley, John S. Davis II, and Maria C. Lytell, Software Acquisition Workforce Initiative for the Department of Defense: Initial Competency Development and Preparation for Validation, RAND Corporation (RR-3145-OSD), 2020

Groeber, Ginger, Kirsten M. Keller, Philip Armour, Samantha E. DiNicola, Irina A. Chindea, Brandon Crosby, Ellen E. Tunstall, and Shreyas Bharadwaj, Department of the Air Force Civilian Compensation and Benefits: How Five Mission Critical and Hard-to-Fill Occupations Compare to the Private Sector and Key Federal Agencies, RAND Corporation (RR-A334-1), 2021

Groeber, Ginger, Paul W. Mayberry, Brandon Crosby, Mark Doboga, Samantha E. DiNicola, Caitlin Lee, and Ellen E. Tunstall, Federal Civilian Workforce Hiring, Recruitment, and Related Compensation Practices for the Twenty-First Century: Review of Federal HR Demonstration Projects and Alternative Personnel Systems to Identify Best Practices and Lessons Learned, RAND Corporation (RR-3168-OSD), 2020

Ross, Shirley M., Rebecca Herman, Irina A. Chindea, Samantha E. DiNicola, and Amy Grace Donohue, Optimizing the Contributions of Air Force Civilian STEM Workforce, RAND Corporation (RR-4234-AF), 2020

