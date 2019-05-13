Henry A. Leonard

Henry “Chip” Leonard is a senior international/defense researcher at the RAND Corporation who served for more than 27 years as an Army officer; half of that time was with tactical units, including seven years of direct command experience. In addition, he served in key operational staff positions at the battalion, brigade, division, and corps levels. He has served in Vietnam and in Germany. His experience in operational and strategic planning includes tours with the Army staff, the Office of the Secretary of Defense, and the Joint Staff.
Since joining RAND in 1998, Leonard has been involved with projects examining the Army’s manpower, unit training, leader development, training resource management, and officer and NCO career management programs. He is currently engaged in supporting Defense Institution Capacity Building programs, consulting with officials in the ministries of defense and armed forces of several foreign nations. Leonard earned his M.P.A. in economics and public policy at the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs, Princeton University.
Previous Positions
27-year Army career with seven years of direct command experience
Recent Projects
- Consultations with foreign defense ministries and armed forces
- Means for assessing and portraying strategic military readiness
- Military professional development
- SOF and conventional forces interdependence
- Research on trends in Army units' proficiency in warfighting tasks and skills