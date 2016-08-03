Selected Publications
Stecher C, Mukasa B, Linnemayr S*, "Uncovering a Behavioral Strategy for Establishing New Habits: Evidence from Incentives for Medication Adherence in Uganda," Journal of Health Economics; 16(77).
Linnemayr S, Huang H, Luoto J, Kambugu A, Thirumurthy H, Haberer J, Wagner G, Mukasa B. , "Reminding Adolescents to Adhere: One-Year Results from a Randomized Trial of Text Messaging for Improving ART Adherence," American Journal of Public Health, 107(12), 2017
Linnemayr S, Stecher C, Mukasa B., "Behavioral economic incentives to improve adherence to antiretroviral medication," AIDS, 31(5), 2017
Sebastian Linnemayr, Tom Rice, "Insights from Behavioral Economics to Design More Effective Incentives for Improving Chronic Health Behaviors, with an Application to Adherence to Antiretrovirals," JAIDS, 72(2), 2016
Sebastian Linnemayr, Chad Stecher, "Behavioral Economics Matters for HIV Research: The Impact of Behavioral Biases on Adherence to Antiretrovirals (ARVs)," AIDS and Behavior, 19(11), 2015
Linnemayr, Sebastian, "HIV Prevention through the Lens of Behavioral Economics," JAIDS, 68(4), 2015
David Bloom, David Canning, Isabel Guenther, Sebastian Linnemayr, "Fertility Choice, Mortality Expectations, and Interdependent Preferences: An Empirical Analysis," European Economic Review, 63, 2013
Sebastian Linnemayr, Harold Alderman, "Almost Random: Evaluating a Large-Scale Randomized Nutrition Program in the Presence of Crossover," Journal of Development Economics, 96, 2011