Marek N. Posard is a military sociologist at the RAND Corporation and an affiliate faculty member at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. His primary research areas include countering disinformation, security clearance vetting, and studying personnel working within military organizations. Posard has led significant projects on countering foreign interference in U.S. elections, mitigating extremism in the U.S. military, employing machine learning for security clearance interviews, and mapping unidentified aerial phenomena reports across the United States. His research has been featured in the Los Angeles Times, The National Interest, Military Times, Breaking Defense, and The Hill.
Posard holds a Ph.D. in sociology from the University of Maryland, along with an M.A. and B.A. in political science from Loyola University Chicago. He serves on the leadership council of the Inter-University Seminar on Armed Forces and Society and is a member of the editorial board of the Scandinavian Journal of Military Studies.
Selected Publications
Posard, Marek N., Ashley Gromis, and Mary Lee, Not the X-Files: Mapping Public Reports of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Across America, RAND Corporation (RR-A2475-1), 2023
Posard, Marek N., Sina Beaghley, Hamad Al-Ibrahim, and Emily Ellinger, Assessing Misperceptions Online About the Security Clearance Process, RAND Corporation (RR-A1690-1), 2023
Posard, Marek N., Hilary Reininger, and Todd C. Helmus, Countering Foreign Interference in U.S. Elections, RAND Corporation (RR-A704-4), 2021
Posard, Marek N., Marta Kepe, Hilary Reininger, James V. Marrone, Todd C. Helmus, and Jordan R. Reimer, From Consensus to Conflict: Understanding Foreign Measures Targeting U.S. Elections, RAND Corporation (RR-A704-1), 2020
Posard, Marek N., Leslie Adrienne Payne, and Laura L. Miller, Reducing the Risk of Extremist Activity in the U.S. Military, RAND Corporation (PE-A1447-1), 2021
Posard, Marek N., Christian Johnson, Julia L. Melin, Emily Ellinger, and Hilary Reininger, Looking for Lies: An Exploratory Analysis for Automated Detection of Deception, RAND Corporation (RR-A873-1), 2022
Honors & Awards
- Bronze Medal Award, RAND Corporation
- Silver Medal Award, RAND Corporation