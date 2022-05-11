RAND Air and Space Force Research Forum

An F-15E Strike Eagle is refueled by a U.S. Air National Guard KC-135R Stratotanker

Photo by Alexander Schri/U.S. Air Force

Event Details

Date:

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Time:

7:00 - 8:00 a.m. — Check-in
8:00 a.m. - 3:15 p.m. — Program

Location:

RAND Corporation
1200 South Hayes Street
Arlington, Virginia 22202-5050

Attire:

Uniform of the day for military; business attire for civilians

How to Attend

About the Forum

The RAND Air and Space Force Research Forum is a day-long series of panel discussions covering a range of critical issues confronting the Service and our nation. Each panel will consist of approximately three subject matter experts and a moderator who will lead the audience in open discussion.

This event is limited to Department of the Air Force personnel, and employees of the RAND Corporation.

Forum Program

7:00 – 8:00 a.m.
Check-In
  • Coffee, tea, and water will be provided
8:00 – 8:15 a.m.
Introductory Remarks
  • James Chow
8:15 – 9:15 a.m.
The Strategic Lessons of the Ukraine War (UNCLASSIFIED)
9:15 – 9:30 a.m.
Break
9:30 – 10:30 a.m.
Reflections on the Past, Present, and Future Promise of the Digital Transformation
10:30 – 10:45 a.m.
Break and Networking
10:45 – 11:45 a.m.
Ground-based Missiles in U.S. Defense Strategy: Do They Make Sense in the 21st Century? (SECRET)
11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
Break for lunch
  • RAND will have box lunches available for a suggested donation of $15
12:45 – 1:45 p.m.
Air and Space Force Mission Resilience from Cyber Threats (SECRET)
1:45 – 2:00 p.m.
Break and Networking
2:00 – 3:00 p.m.
EMS Operational Capabilities as a Disruptive Innovation (SECRET)
3:00 p.m.
Forum Ends

Contact

