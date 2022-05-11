RAND Air and Space Force Research Forum
Photo by Alexander Schri/U.S. Air Force
Date:
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Time:
7:00 - 8:00 a.m. — Check-in
Location:
RAND Corporation
Attire:
Uniform of the day for military; business attire for civilians
About the Forum
The RAND Air and Space Force Research Forum is a day-long series of panel discussions covering a range of critical issues confronting the Service and our nation. Each panel will consist of approximately three subject matter experts and a moderator who will lead the audience in open discussion.
This event is limited to Department of the Air Force personnel, and employees of the RAND Corporation.
Forum Program
- 7:00 – 8:00 a.m.
- 8:00 – 8:15 a.m.
Introductory Remarks
- James Chow
- 8:15 – 9:15 a.m.
- The Strategic Lessons of the Ukraine War (UNCLASSIFIED)
- Moderator: Raphael Cohen
- Samuel Charap, RAND; Dara Massicot, RAND; Andrew Radin, RAND
- 9:15 – 9:30 a.m.
- 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.
- Reflections on the Past, Present, and Future Promise of the Digital Transformation
- Moderator: Stephanie Young
- Thomas Light, RAND; Don Snyder, RAND; Bonnie Triezenberg, RAND; Dr. Steven Turek, AFMC/EN
- 10:30 – 10:45 a.m.
- 10:45 – 11:45 a.m.
- Ground-based Missiles in U.S. Defense Strategy: Do They Make Sense in the 21st Century? (SECRET)
- Moderator: Frank Klotz
- Jacob Heim, RAND; Alexandra Evans, RAND; Mr. Michael Shoults, Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration
- 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
- RAND will have box lunches available for a suggested donation of $15
- 12:45 – 1:45 p.m.
- Air and Space Force Mission Resilience from Cyber Threats (SECRET)
- Moderator: Elizabeth Bodine-Baron
- Don Snyder, RAND; Brynn Tannehill, RAND; Colonel Joseph J. Wingo, Director of Cyber & Spectrum Operations Integration, U.S. Space Force.
- 1:45 – 2:00 p.m.
- 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.
- EMS Operational Capabilities as a Disruptive Innovation (SECRET)
- Moderator: Sherrill Lingel
- Nicholas O’Donoughue, RAND; Jonathan Roberts, RAND; Brig Gen Tad (TC) Clark, Director of Electromagnetic Spectrum Superiority, Headquarters U.S. Air Force; Col William Young, Ph.D., Commander, 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing, Eglin AFB
- 3:00 p.m.
- Forum Ends
For questions about the event, or to modify an existing registration, contact Evelyn Penna at epenna@rand.org