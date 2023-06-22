RAND College Recruiting

RAND hires outstanding individuals for a wide array of research and research support roles, including full-time researchers, research assistants, graduate student summer associates, research communications analysts, research analysts, and computer programmers.

RAND full-time research staff typically progress through three levels: associate, full and senior. An early-career researcher will enter RAND at the associate level and work as a member of a project team. As a full researcher, the individual will lead project teams and establish expertise through a research portfolio. A senior researcher is a recognized expert in a field and a skilled project manager.

Researchers select or develop projects for their work portfolio and can work across a variety of policy areas on both domestic and international projects. They can also pursue management roles, including research program manager, research unit director, quality assurance manager, and personnel manager. Staff members in research support roles can also pursue advancement through development of their capabilities and expertise. Researchers can also teach as faculty members at the Pardee RAND Graduate School located in Santa Monica, California. Pardee RAND, founded in 1970 as one of the original graduate schools in public policy, now grants the largest number of Ph.D.'s in policy analysis.

Internships and Fellowships

As part of its ongoing efforts to inform public policy and decisionmaking, RAND offers a number of educational opportunities. The Summer Associates Program brings together graduate students and RAND researchers to conduct short-term independent research within the framework of an ongoing project. Pardee RAND Graduate School students pursue their Ph.D. in policy analysis while working as assistant policy analysts on a variety of research projects at RAND. Postdoctoral fellows study nuclear security, Asia-Pacific affairs, or aging. RAND also has a military fellows program for active-duty service members.

