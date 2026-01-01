Raffaele Vardavas — Publications
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Modeling the Disruptive Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Nurses' Supply and Wages
2026
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The Longitudinal Health, Income, and Employment Model (LHIEM): A Discrete-Time Microsimulation Model for Policy Analysis
2025
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Cost-Benefit Analysis of Comprehensive Military Eye Examination Policies
2024
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Impact of Climate Change on Health and Drug Demand
2024
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Modeling the Disruptive Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Nurses' Supply and Wages
2024
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The Value of Environmental Surveillance for Pandemic Response
2024
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Co-Designing Capabilities for a Robust Pandemic Response: Stakeholder Engagement for Visioning, Backcasting, and Evaluating New Decision-Support Capabilities
2023
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Evaluation Via Simulation of Statistical Corrections for Network Nonindependence
2023
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Identifying Strategies for Strengthening the Health Care Workforce in the Commonwealth of Virginia
2023
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Optimal Non-Pharmaceutical Pandemic Response Strategies Depend Critically on Time Horizons and Costs
2023
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Recommendations for Strengthening the Health Care Workforce in the Commonwealth of Virginia
2023
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Using Artificial Intelligence to Generate Synthetic Health Data
2023
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Association of COVID-19 Vaccination With Influenza Vaccine History and Changes in Influenza Vaccination
2022
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Increasing Subsidies and Expanding Health Insurance Options in Connecticut: Findings Without the Build Back Better Act
2022
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Increasing Subsidies and Expanding Health Insurance Options in Connecticut
2022
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Reciprocal Relationships Among Influenza Experiences, Perceptions, and Behavior: Results from a National, Longitudinal Survey of United States Adults
2022
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10Plan, How Would It Affect Health Care Spending by Consumers and the Federal Government
2021
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Analysis of the 10Plan: A Self-Pay System Designed to Minimize the Burden of Health Care Costs
2021
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Could Periodic Nonpharmaceutical Intervention Strategies Produce Better COVID-19 Health and Economic Outcomes?
2021
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Modeling Agent Behaviors for Policy Analysis Via Reinforcement Learning
2021
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Modeling COVID-19 Nonpharmaceutical Interventions: Exploring periodic NPI Strategies
2021
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Modeling Infectious Behaviors: The Need to Account for Behavioral Adaptation in COVID-19 Models
2021
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Modelling the Impact of Social Distancing and Targeted Vaccination on the Spread of COVID-19 Through a Real City-Scale Contact Network
2021
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Protecting the Most Vulnerable by Vaccinating the Most Active
2021
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Reopening California: Seeking Robust, Non-Dominated COVID-19 Exit Strategies
2021
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Reopening Under Uncertainty: Stress-Testing California's COVID-19 Exit Strategy
2021
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Temporary Safety-Net Policies and Pandemic-Related Insurance Loss in New York State
2021
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Deep Generative Modeling in Network Science with Applications to Public Policy Research
2020
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The Health and Economic Impacts of Nonpharmaceutical Interventions to Address COVID-19: A Decision Support Tool for State and Local Policymakers
2020
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Logistics Analysis of Puerto Rico: Will the Seaborne Supply Chain of Puerto Rico Support Hurricane Recovery Projects?
2020
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The Stability of Influenza Vaccination Behavior Over Time: A Longitudinal Analysis of Individuals Across 8 Years
2020
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Medicare for 50-to-64-Year-Olds: Assessing the Effects of Allowing Older Adults to Buy Into the Medicare Program
2019
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Panel Discussion: Moving Social-Behavioral Modeling Forward
2019
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RAND's Interdisciplinary Behavioral and Social Science Agent-Based Model of Income Tax Evasion: Technical Report
2019
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Increasing Cost-Effective Readiness for the U.S. Air Force by Reducing Supply Chain Variance: Technical Analysis of Flying Hour Program Variance
2018
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Assessing the Department of Defense's Approach to Reducing Mental Health Stigma
2016
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A Cost-Effectiveness Analysis of Preexposure Prophylaxis for the Prevention of HIV Among Los Angeles County Men Who Have Sex with Men
2016
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Improving Decision Support for Infectious Disease Prevention and Control: Aligning Models and Other Tools with Policymakers' Needs
2016
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Preventing, Identifying, and Treating Prescription Drug Misuse Among Active-Duty Service Members
2016
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Benefits of PrEP as an Adjunctive Method of HIV Prevention During Attempted Conception Between HIV-uninfected Women and HIV-infected Male Partners
2015
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The Effect of Near-Term Policy Choices on Long-Term Greenhouse Gas Transformation Pathways
2015
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Estimating the economic costs of antimicrobial resistance: Model and Results
2014
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Mental Health Stigma in the Military
2014
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Conscious Consideration of Herd Immunity in Influenza Vaccination Decisions
2013
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An Evolutionary Model of Industry Transformation and the Political Sustainability of Emission Control Policies
2013
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Modeling Employer Self-Insurance Decisions After the Affordable Care Act
2013
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Modeling Influenza Vaccination Behavior Via Inductive Reasoning Games
2013
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Test-and-treat in Los Angeles: A Mathematical Model of the Effects of Test-And-Treat for the Population of Men Who Have Sex with Men in Los Angeles County
2013
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Small Firms' Actions in Two Areas, and Exchange Premium and Enrollment Impact
2012
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Employer Self-Insurance Decisions and the Implications of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act as Modified by the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act of 2010 (ACA)
2011
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A Universal Long-Term Flu Vaccine May Not Prevent Severe Epidemics
2010
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Overview of the COMPARE Microsimulation Model
2009