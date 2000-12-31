The cover story argues for a series of ambitious global reorganizations of the armed forces of the United States and of the allies. The story recommends ways to enhance four reorganizations that are currently under way: the expeditionary aerospace force, rapidly employable ground forces, allied interoperability, and coordinated humanitarian operations. A second feature article proposes a national tracking system to measure the quality of health care in America and then proposes a strategy to keep public pressure on health care providers to improve their services. A third feature article suggests that municipal power generation would be a smart addition to a balanced portfolio of energy investments. News articles discuss the invisible lives of junior enlisted wives, the common ground between Russia and the United States, the Russian population decline, and the deepening crisis in Colombia.

