The cover story reports on how the nightmare of Hurricane Katrina can give rise to a better morning in the Gulf Coast states, if policy professionals and community members work together. Vast opportunities to improve public policy on behalf of the common good now exist along the Gulf Coast — in the areas of sustainable affordable housing, education, flood zone management, and community health. Other features focus on the U.S. experience with an all-volunteer force, better ways to improve health in developing countries, lessons from counterinsurgency research, and the future of American foreign policy. News articles discuss the risk of maritime terrorism, the purchase of ammunition by felons, comprehensive school reform, public spending on health care for undocumented immigrants, and improving mental health care.

