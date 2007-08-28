The cover story portrays Afghanistan on the edge, with a world at risk of winning the urban battle, losing the rural war, and abandoning the regional solution. A story on Hurricane Katrina identifies lessons for improving the U.S. National Guard response to catastrophic domestic emergencies. A third feature discusses how the RAND Health Insurance Experiment has stoked competing claims for 25 years. Other stories address alcohol marketing among adolescents, the human immunodeficiency virus among the religious, the pending U.S. renewal of the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act of 2002, military lessons that should be drawn from the Iraq war, the homeland security role of the U.S. Coast Guard, the changing response to homelessness in Los Angeles, and the need to manage change in an increasingly multicultural Europe.

