The cover story describes RAND research that led to the U.S. military's revocation of its "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy regarding gays in the military. Another feature story discusses police recruitment, retention, and workforce planning. A third feature story considers the potential of home health care technologies. News items discuss noninvasive breast cancer, state health insurance exchanges, the U.S. military's investment in alternative fuels, taxing crude oil rather than gasoline, setting prices for alcoholic beverages in the United Kingdom, and averting the risks of satellites colliding with space debris. Other stories report on healthier ways of addressing serious mental illness, RAND Health's work on reducing health care costs, and a speech by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State James Steinberg on U.S. foreign policy.

