The cover story recommends that, to address Iran's nuclear threat, the United States work to bolster diplomacy, Israeli security, and the Iranian citizenry; an accompanying sidebar shows how trends in word usage on Twitter correlated with the protests surrounding the 2009 Iranian presidential election. Another feature describes policies that Mexico can adopt to enhance social security for its aging population, while a related infographic portrays Mexican demographic trends. A collection of seven short pieces highlights ways in which the United States can help to ensure that veterans and their families receive health care, employment and education opportunities, and other benefits. A Centerpiece illustrates the costs of crime and the value of police officers. News items highlight research on U.S. psychological operations in Afghanistan, the effect of repealing the U.S. health insurance mandate, how different types of legal representation affect the outcomes of murder cases, and the role of a regulatory regime in marijuana legalization. Other articles discuss U.S. competitiveness in educational achievement and RAND's role in helping to develop Louisiana's long-term plan for a sustainable coast.

