MACRA Palliative Care Quality Measure Development—Testing Summary Report
Measure Name: Receiving Desired Help for Pain
RAND Health Quarterly, 2022; 9(3):4
Measure Name: Receiving Desired Help for Pain
RAND Health Quarterly, 2022; 9(3):4
RAND Health Quarterly is an online-only journal dedicated to showcasing the breadth of health research and policy analysis conducted RAND-wide.More in this issue
Palliative care has expanded rapidly in the past 20 years, especially in the ambulatory (office) setting, and there is growing consensus regarding the need to systematically measure and incentivize high-quality care. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services entered a cooperative agreement with the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine (AAHPM) as part of the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015 to develop two patient-reported measures of ambulatory palliative care experience: Feeling Heard and Understood and Receiving Desired Help for Pain. Under contract to AAHPM, RAND Health Care researchers developed and tested both measures over a three-year project period. Researcher efforts included identifying, developing, testing, and validating appropriate patient-reported data elements for each measure; developing and fielding a survey instrument to collect necessary data in a national beta field test with 44 ambulatory palliative care programs; and collecting and analyzing data about measure reliability and validity to establish measure performance and final specifications. Further, the authors elicited provider and program perspectives on the use and value of the performance measures and their implementation and elicited the perspectives of patients from racial and ethnic minorities to understand their experience of ambulatory palliative care and optimal approaches to measurement. In this study, the authors present results from their test of the Receiving Desired Help for Pain performance measure, which they demonstrate to be a reliable and valid measure that is ready for use in quality improvement and quality payment programs.
Palliative care has grown tremendously in the past 20 years. Once thought to be limited to delivery in hospital or hospice settings, palliative care services can be delivered to patients in ambulatory (office) clinics or as a supplement to ongoing treatment, such as for cancer. At its core, palliative care is patient-centered care, and effective palliative care focuses on patient values and care preferences, symptom management, and peace at the end of life.
Palliative care stakeholders, including patients and their caregivers, providers, and health care systems, have come to see the value in systematically measuring the quality of palliative care. Yet there are few measures endorsed by the National Quality Forum to assess provider performance, and the performance measures that are in use are limited to narrowly defined populations, such as hospice patients. Perhaps surprisingly, given the focus of palliative care on the patient, there are no patient-reported measures of palliative care quality to provide insight into patients’ experiences of care.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) set out to address gaps in palliative care quality measurement, particularly for accountability programs (such as the Quality Payment Program), through a cooperative agreement (1V1CMS331639-01-00) with the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine (AAHPM) as part of the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015 (MACRA). The purpose of this agreement was to
AAHPM partnered with RAND Health Care and the National Coalition for Hospice and Palliative Care to develop two patient-reported performance measures of palliative care experience in the domains of symptoms and communication. The symptom measure is intended to assess the extent to which patients who used ambulatory palliative care received the help they wanted for their pain, and the communication measure is intended to measure the extent to which they felt heard and understood by their palliative care provider and team. In this article, we describe the final measure specifications, methods, testing results, and considerations for implementation for the proposed Receiving Desired Help for Pain measure. A companion study covers the same information for the proposed Feeling Heard and Understood measure (Ahluwalia et al., 2021).
The proposed Receiving Desired Help for Pain performance measure was tested rigorously in a multiphase process. We began by creating a patient experience survey instrument, then tested the wording and structure of data elements with patients who received palliative care in an ambulatory setting. We conducted an alpha test first to test and finalize the survey-based data elements and pilot the survey within five palliative care programs. Subsequently, we tested the performance measure at the national level in a beta field test, which occurred over ten rounds through 44 programs. The national beta test was paused from March to September 2020 because of interruptions in program operations during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) public health emergency.
Feedback from our technical expert clinical user and patient panel (TECUPP) and project advisory group reinforced the importance of including in the performance measure's target population all patients ages 18 and older who had at least one ambulatory palliative care visit. Working with the Center to Advance Palliative Care and the National Coalition for Hospice and Palliative Care, we identified 395 ambulatory palliative care programs in the United States from which to develop a sampling frame.
We contacted 238 palliative care programs, 70 of which were deemed ineligible to participate in the test for such reasons as not providing ambulatory care or not having practitioners eligible for the Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS). Of the remaining programs, 44 participated by sending at least one sample file during field testing, 39 participated before and after the pause in data collection, three did not continue participation in September 2020, and two programs joined at that time. Ten were hospice sites, 24 were hospitals, and ten were ambulatory or other administrative sites.
Among these programs, we aimed to field 6,000 to 7,500 surveys and receive 2,400 to 3,000 completed surveys from patients receiving ambulatory palliative care. Patient sampling was conducted each month from November 2019 to February 2021, with a pause from March 2020 to September 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fielding was conducted in ten rounds of 56 days each, beginning with patient prenotification and ending after 56 days. Patients were first contacted by mail or email to notify them (or their caregivers, if they were too ill to participate) that the survey would arrive soon, then they were mailed or emailed the survey. Patients were given three weeks to respond to the survey and up to eight attempts to respond to the survey through a computer-assisted telephone interview. Patients who did not respond to the survey within 56 days were considered nonrespondents.
Over the course of the national beta field test, the survey instrument changed slightly. The instrument contained 43 data elements at the start of the test. In March 2020, during the sixth round of fielding, five data elements were added regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. When we resumed fielding in September 2020, we revised the instrument to include a total of eight data elements regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
We fielded the survey to 7,595 sampled patients across ten rounds of data collection. Of the surveys fielded, 3,356 were not returned, 1,435 were excluded from any analyses because of ineligibility for the larger study, and 2,804 were returned and included in analyses. This resulted in a 37 percent raw response rate and a 46 percent response rate when excluding ineligible patients. Responses were distributed evenly across programs. With respect to mode, the majority of returned surveys were completed by mail (as opposed to by phone or web). About 19 percent of surveys were excluded because of ineligibility, such as the patient being deceased or not being involved in completing the survey. Most respondents were female (56 percent), White (88 percent), non-Hispanic/Latino (95 percent), and highly educated. The mean age of respondents was 63 years. One-third of programs each contributed 31 to 50 completed surveys.
Although many performance measures assess standardized clinical outcomes and processes of care (e.g., pain reduced to a comfortable level within 48 hours [the NQF #0209 measure]), assessing the subjective experience of pain symptoms—and receiving help for those symptoms—requires a different approach. To create a patient-reported measure of experience among ambulatory palliative care patients about receiving help for pain symptoms, we evaluated a data element during our national beta testing that asks, “In the last 6 months, did you get as much help as you wanted for your pain from this provider and team?” We also evaluated this data element's reliability (both internal consistency and test-retest) and convergent validity, as follows:
We evaluated the Receiving Desired Help for Pain performance measure first by evaluating the distribution of question responses, then by a set of potential risk adjusters based on program information, program data, and U.S. Census data; then by three potential denominator exclusions, one approach to scoring, statistically significant differences among programs, reliability at the program level, and measure score validity. We found the following:
Our examination of the distribution of scores showed differences from the mean across programs.
To assess the feasibility of implementing Receiving Desired Help for Pain in practice, we interviewed stakeholders to understand (1) costs and burden to programs, (2) programs’ perspectives on implementation, and (3) potential variability in patients’ experiences of care by racial and ethnic minority groups. Our findings are as follows:
As part of our examination of the testing and analytic procedures used during the national beta field test, we identified several considerations for programs planning to implement the Receiving Desired Help for Pain performance measure into clinical practice, quality improvement efforts, and quality payment programs.
First, it is important to recognize that certain populations and types of visits had to be excluded from the national beta field test, but these populations and visits will be important for programs to consider as they start to use this performance measure. Pediatric populations, for instance, were not included because these patients and their families require distinct considerations for ensuring their voice is reflected in the performance measure. Telehealth visits were not included because of their low incidence before the pandemic, although the public health emergency shifted many in-person visits to a telehealth platform. Because it is likely that telehealth visits will continue in greater numbers after the pandemic ends, this performance measure should incorporate telehealth in future testing. Indeed, programs with smaller numbers of visits tended to exhibit lower reliability, which should be considered when establishing requirements for program participation.
In terms of data collection, it is important to note that scores were lower for surveys completed by telephone. Because patients (or caregivers) were only contacted as a last resort if the survey had not been completed by mail or phone, we think this effect may be due to phone respondents being disinclined to participate because of negative experiences with palliative care. Thus, future tests could explore ways to optimize data collection. The survey instrument should be used and tested in other languages as well, particularly Spanish. Although we developed a Spanish-language translation of the survey instrument used in testing, we were unable to test the reliability and validity of the performance measure using Spanish-language data collection.
While testing this performance measure, we engaged clinicians, health systems, and patients and caregivers, and we offered guidance on how to use this performance measure in practice to drive systematic performance measurement and improvement in priority areas for palliative care. Stakeholder feedback suggests that this performance measure can be successfully implemented and can provide valuable information to guide palliative care improvement in patient experience.
We also feel that future research could focus on two areas:
The percentage of patients ages 18 years and older who had an ambulatory palliative care visit and report getting the help they wanted for their pain from their palliative care provider and team within six months of the ambulatory palliative care visit.
This is a patient-reported outcome performance measure.
All patients ages 18 years and older who had an ambulatory palliative care visit.
All patients ages 18 years and older on date of encounter.
AND
Ambulatory palliative care visit, defined as
WITH
An eligible provider type: physicians (including doctors of medicine, osteopathy, dental surgery, dental medicine, podiatric medicine, and optometry), osteopathic practitioners, chiropractors, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, clinical nurse specialists, certified registered nurse anesthetists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, clinical psychologists, qualified speech-language pathologists, qualified audiologists, and registered dietitians or nutrition professionals (this list is based on 2019 MIPS eligible clinician types).
The number of patients ages 18 years and older who reported getting the help they wanted for their pain from their palliative care provider and team within six months of their ambulatory palliative care visit. The Receiving Desired Help for Pain measure is composed of a single data element: “In the last 6 months, did you get as much help as you wanted for your pain from this provider and team?” Individuals can respond using three discrete values: 0 = No; 1 = Yes, somewhat; and 2 = Yes, definitely. The performance measure is calculated using the data element response, passing the performance measure if an individual responds “Yes, definitely” to receiving the help they wanted for their pain from their palliative care provider and team and failing otherwise (i.e., if an individual responds “Yes, somewhat” or “No”).
This research was funded by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and carried out within the Quality Measurement and Improvement Program in RAND Health Care.More in this issue
Ahluwalia, Sangeeta C., Brian G. Vegetabile, Maria Orlando Edelen, Claude Messan Setodji, Anthony Rodriguez, Adam Scherling, Jessica Phillips, Carrie M. Farmer, Jordan M. Harrison, Julia Bandini, Lucy Schulson, Anne Walling, Sarah Dalton, Monique Martineau, Owen Hall, Danielle Schlang, and Melissa A. Bradley, MACRA Palliative Care Quality Measure Development Testing Summary Report: Measure Name: Feeling Heard and Understood, RAND Corporation, RR-A400-1, 2021. As of June 2, 2022:
https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA400-1.html
RAND Health Quarterly is produced by the RAND Corporation. ISSN 2162-8254.
Explore RAND Health Quarterly articles on PubMed