Strategic Airlift in Africa

RAND Europe was commissioned by the Movement Coordination Centre Europe (MCCE) to conduct a scoping study to understand the challenges and barriers to the coordination of airlift in Africa. This focused on gathering insights from a targeted literature review and stakeholder perspectives from across the MCCE and representatives from Member Nations. This narrated presentation describes the project, including key findings and potential areas for further investigation.

