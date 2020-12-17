The economic benefits of equitable global access to COVID-19 vaccines

Report
COVID-19 and the cost of vaccine nationalism
Oct 28, 2020
Researchers used a global macroeconomic model to examine the economic effects of vaccine nationalism. This brief highlights the cost to 30 high-income countries if low and middle-income countries miss out on initial access to COVID-19 vaccines.
