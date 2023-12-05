Report
Disrupting the Chinese Military in Competition and Low-Intensity Conflict
Dec 5, 2023
RAND researchers develop a new concept for strategic disruption by special operations forces, exploring how disruptive campaigns can frustrate an adversary’s preferred strategy and enable friendly gains across multiple instruments of national power. This research articulates a clear framework for special operations campaigning short of war, particularly when potentially escalatory conventional options are ill-suited or infeasible.
A Concept for Proactive Campaigning Short of Traditional War
Researchers from RAND Corporation develop a new concept for strategic disruption by special operations forces, involving proactive campaigns to delay, degrade, or deny an adversary's ability to achieve core interests through its preferred strategies. This research provides a clear framework, grounded in concrete historical examples, for how strategic disruption campaigns can create the time, space, and opportunity for strategic gains across diplomatic, informational, military, and economic instruments of national power. For the special operations community, this research provides a rubric for how future campaigns can disrupt nation-state competitors' efforts to win without fighting, particularly when potentially escalatory options rooted in conventional deterrence are ill-suited or infeasible to achieve similar disruptive effects.
Chapter One
Introducing Strategic Disruption
Chapter Two
Defining Strategic Disruption
Chapter Three
The Value Proposition of SOF in Strategic Disruption
Chapter Four
The Resist Pillar of Strategic Disruption
Chapter Five
The Support Pillar of Strategic Disruption
Chapter Six
The Influence Pillar of Strategic Disruption
Chapter Seven
The Understand Pillar of Strategic Disruption
Chapter Eight
The Target Pillar of Strategic Disruption
Chapter Nine
Future Strategic Disruption in Cyberspace
Chapter Ten
Findings and Implications for Future SOF
Appendix A
List of Historical Strategic Disruption Campaigns
