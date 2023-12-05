RAND researchers develop a new concept for strategic disruption by special operations forces, exploring how disruptive campaigns can frustrate an adversary’s preferred strategy and enable friendly gains across multiple instruments of national power. This research articulates a clear framework for special operations campaigning short of war, particularly when potentially escalatory conventional options are ill-suited or infeasible.

Strategic Disruption by Special Operations Forces

A Concept for Proactive Campaigning Short of Traditional War

by Eric Robinson, Timothy R. Heath, Gabrielle Tarini, Daniel Egel, Mace Moesner IV, Christian Curriden, Derek Grossman, Sale Lilly

Research Questions

  1. What are the mechanisms through which disruption campaigns by military forces can enable friendly strategic outcomes short of war?
  2. What is the role for special operations forces in such campaigns?

Researchers from RAND Corporation develop a new concept for strategic disruption by special operations forces, involving proactive campaigns to delay, degrade, or deny an adversary's ability to achieve core interests through its preferred strategies. This research provides a clear framework, grounded in concrete historical examples, for how strategic disruption campaigns can create the time, space, and opportunity for strategic gains across diplomatic, informational, military, and economic instruments of national power. For the special operations community, this research provides a rubric for how future campaigns can disrupt nation-state competitors' efforts to win without fighting, particularly when potentially escalatory options rooted in conventional deterrence are ill-suited or infeasible to achieve similar disruptive effects.

Key Findings

  • The role of special operations forces in strategic disruption campaigning is to frustrate an adversary's ability to achieve core interests through its preferred strategies.
  • Special operations forces execute strategic disruption campaigns through five unique pillars of capability: resist, support, influence, understand, and target.
  • Special operations campaigning across these five unique pillars creates the time, space, and opportunities needed for the United States to achieve strategic objectives across multiple instruments of national power.
  • Historical cases reveal a series of mechanisms through which strategic disruption led by special operations forces has sought to deny adversary objectives in the pursuit of friendly diplomatic, informational, military, and economic aims.

Table of Contents

  • Chapter One

    Introducing Strategic Disruption

  • Chapter Two

    Defining Strategic Disruption

  • Chapter Three

    The Value Proposition of SOF in Strategic Disruption

  • Chapter Four

    The Resist Pillar of Strategic Disruption

  • Chapter Five

    The Support Pillar of Strategic Disruption

  • Chapter Six

    The Influence Pillar of Strategic Disruption

  • Chapter Seven

    The Understand Pillar of Strategic Disruption

  • Chapter Eight

    The Target Pillar of Strategic Disruption

  • Chapter Nine

    Future Strategic Disruption in Cyberspace

  • Chapter Ten

    Findings and Implications for Future SOF

  • Appendix A

    List of Historical Strategic Disruption Campaigns

