Forecasting Demand for U.S. Ground Forces

This interactive tool uses a dynamic forecasting model to project future demand for U.S. ground forces. The model provides projections of trends in (1) the future operating environment, including the incidence of interstate war and intrastate conflict, (2) future U.S. ground interventions, and (3) the anticipated force requirements for these interventions. Users of the tool can then define their own future scenarios by selecting alternative values of a number of key parameters of the model including both those that relate to key U.S. policy decisions (e.g. U.S. military size and spending, U.S. overseas force posture, and U.S. alliances), as well as those that relate to how key aspects of the international order may evolve (e.g. trends in the global trading system and in the extent of democratization). The resulting forecasts can help military manage risk across different potential strategic and operational concerns and inform decisions regarding future force planning, posture, and investments.

This research was sponsored by the United States Army and conducted by the Strategy, Doctrine, and Resources Program within RAND Arroyo Center.

This report is part of the RAND Corporation Tool series. RAND tools may include models, databases, calculators, computer code, GIS mapping tools, practitioner guidelines, web applications, and various toolkits. All RAND tools undergo rigorous peer review to ensure both high data standards and appropriate methodology in keeping with RAND's commitment to quality and objectivity.

Our mission to help improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis is enabled through our core values of quality and objectivity and our unwavering commitment to the highest level of integrity and ethical behavior. To help ensure our research and analysis are rigorous, objective, and nonpartisan, we subject our research publications to a robust and exacting quality-assurance process; avoid both the appearance and reality of financial and other conflicts of interest through staff training, project screening, and a policy of mandatory disclosure; and pursue transparency in our research engagements through our commitment to the open publication of our research findings and recommendations, disclosure of the source of funding of published research, and policies to ensure intellectual independence. For more information, visit www.rand.org/about/research-integrity.

The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.