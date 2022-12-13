Mapping Chinese and Russian Military and Security Exports to Africa

Military weapons exports and private military and security contractors (PMSCs) are important tools for projecting a country's influence around the world. Both China and Russia are among the top five countries that export major arms, and both countries have employed PMSCs across Africa. To map the spread of China's and Russia's influence in Africa, RAND researchers analyzed which African countries received weapons and PMSCs from China and Russia during 2018–2021. The result is this visualization, which shows that both countries have been exporting defense and security influence widely across the continent.

This research was sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and conducted within the International Security and Defense Policy Center of the RAND National Security Research Division (NSRD).

This report is part of the RAND Corporation Tool series. RAND tools may include models, databases, calculators, computer code, GIS mapping tools, practitioner guidelines, web applications, and various toolkits. All RAND tools undergo rigorous peer review to ensure both high data standards and appropriate methodology in keeping with RAND's commitment to quality and objectivity.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.