An Accession Benchmarking Tool for the U.S. Department of the Air Force

The Department of the Air Force (DAF) has placed a strategic focus on improving talent management, which includes efforts to build a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce. RAND researchers developed a benchmarking tool to assist the DAF in these efforts. This guide provides instructions for use of that tool for benchmarking diversity at the time of accession for three active duty accession sources: enlistment, commission through the U.S. Air Force Academy, and commission through the Reserve Officers Training Corps or Officer Training School. The tool gives decisionmakers the ability to continue to benchmark accessions and explore hypothetical eligibility scenarios.

