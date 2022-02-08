American School District Panel Interactive Survey Results Tool

A total of 359 district leaders from school districts and charter management organizations took the fourth American School District Panel survey in fall 2021. This online tool allows users to select individual survey questions and compare district leaders' responses. Color-coded charts display survey results for all respondents and by district type, locale, student race/ethnicity, and district poverty level.

