Recent RAND Statistics Publications

Browse Publications by Year

2017 Publications

  • Misclassification Risk of Tier-based Physician Quality Performance Systems 2017

    Adams J.L. & Paddock S.M.

    Health Services Research, 52(4), 1277-1296.

  • Analysis of multiple diverse phenotypes via semiparametric canonical correlation analysis 2017

    Agniel, D. & Cai, T.

    Biometric, 73(4), 1254-1265.

  • Variance component score test for time-course gene set analysis of longitudinal RNA-seq data 2017

    Agniel, D. & Hejblum, B.P.

    Biostatistic, 18(4), 589-604.

  • Estimation and testing for multiple regulation of multivariate mixed outcomes 2016

    Agniel, D., Liao, K. P., & Cai, T.

    Biometric, 72(4), 1194-1205.

  • A synthetic estimator for the efficacy of clinical trials with all-or-nothing compliance 2017

    Antonelli, J., Han, B., & Cefalu, M.

    Statistics in Medicine, 36(29): 4604-4615

  • Establishing Limits for Supplemental Items on a Standardized National Survey 2016

    Beckett, M. K., Elliott, M. N., Gaillot, S., Haas, A., Dembosky, J. W., Giordano, L. A., & Brown, J.

    Public Opinion Quarterly, 80(4), 964-976.

  • Estimating surgical procedure times using anesthesia billing data and operating room records 2017

    Burgette, L.F., Mulcahy, A.W., Mehrotra, A, Ruder, T. & Wynn, B.O.

    Health Services Research, 52(1): 74–92.

  • Bayesian models for semicontinuous outcomes in rolling admission therapy groups 2017

    Burgette, L.F., Paddock, S.M.

    Psychological Methods, 22(4), 725.

  • Propensity Scores for Multiple Treatments: A Tutorial on the MNPS Command for Stata 2017

    Cefalu, M. & Buenaventura, M. (2017).

    RAND, https://www.rand.org/pubs/tools/TL170z1

  • Model averaged double robust estimation 2017

    Cefalu, M., Dominici, F., Arvold, N., & Parmigiani, G.

    Biometrics, (73), 410-421.

  • Understanding the Role Played by Medicare’s Patient Experience Points System In Hospital Reimbursement 2016

    Elliott, M.N., Beckett, M.K., Lehrman, W.G., Cleary, P., Cohea, C.W., Giordano, L.A., Goldstein, E.H. & Damberg, C.L.

    Health Affairs, 35(9), 1673-1680.

  • Does Opening a Supermarket in a Food Desert Change the Retail Food Environment? 2017

    Ghosh-Dastidar, M., Hunter, G., Collins, R.L., Zenk, S.N., Cummins, S., Beckman, R., Nugroho, A.K., Sloan, J.C. & Dubowitz, T.

    Health and Place, (46), 249-56.

  • Chasing Balance and Other Recommendations for Improving Nonparametric Propensity Score Models 2017

    Griffin, B. A., McCaffrey, D. F., Almirall, D., Burgette, L. F., & Setodji, C. M.

    Journal of Causal Inference, 5(2).

  • Evaluating the Impact of Parent-Reported Medical Home Status on Children's Health Care Utilization, Expenditures, and Quality: A Difference-in-Differences Analysis with Causal Inference Methods 2017

    Han, B., Yu, H., & Friedberg, M. W.

    Health Services Research, 52(2), 786-806.

  • Driving to safety: How many miles of driving would it take to demonstrate autonomous vehicle reliability? 2016

    Kalra N. & Paddock S.M.

    Transportation Research Part A: Policy and Practic, 94, 182-193.

  • Estimation of benefits, burden, and harms of colorectal cancer screening strategies: modeling study for the US Preventive Services Task Force 2016

    Knudsen AB, Zauber AG, Rutter CM, Naber SK, Doria-Rose VP, Pabiniak C, Johanson C, Fischer SE, Lansdorp-Vogelaar I, Kuntz KM.

    JAMA, 315(23):2595-609.

  • Screening for colorectal cancer: updated evidence report and systematic review for the US Preventive Services Task Force 2016

    Lin JS, Piper MA, Perdue LA, Rutter CM, Webber EM, O’Connor E, Smith N, & Whitlock EP.

    JAMA, 315(23):2576-94.

  • An Item Response Theory Approach to Estimating Survey Mode Effects: Analysis of Data from a Randomized Mode Experiment 2017

    Paddock, S.M., Hepner, K.A., Hudson, T.J., Ounpraseuth, S., Schrader, A.M., Sullivan, G., & Watkins, K.E.

    Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs, 315(23):2576-94.78(4), 588-596.

  • Landmark Estimation of Survival and Treatment Effect in Observational Studies 2017

    Parast L. & Griffin B.A.

    Lifetime Data Analysis, 23(2), 161-182.

  • Optimizing Variance-Bias Trade-off in the TWANG Package for Estimation of Propensity Scores 2017

    Parast, L., McCaffrey, D.F., Burgette, L., Hoces de Garcia, F., Golinela, D., Miles, Griffin, B.A.

    Health Services Research and Outcome Methodology, 17(3-4), 175-197.

  • A General Regression Changepoint Test for Time Series Data 2016

    Robbins, M. W., Gallagher, C. M., & Lund, R. B.

    Journal of the American Statistical Association, 111(514), 670-683.

  • A framework for synthetic control methods with high-dimensional, micro-level data: Evaluating a neighborhood-specific crime intervention 2016

    Robbins, M. W., Saunders, J., & Kilmer, B.

    Journal of the American Statistical Association, 112(517), 109-126.

  • The right tool for the job: choosing between covariate balancing and generalized boosted model propensity scores 2017

    Setodji C.M., McCaffrey D.F., Burgette L.F., Almirall D., & Griffin B.A.

    Epidemiology, 28(6), 802-811.

  • Association between quality measures and mortality in individuals with co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders 2017

    Watkins, K.E., Paddock, S.M., Hudson, T.J., Ounpraseuth, S., Schrader, A.M., Hepner, K.A., & Sullivan, G.

    Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment, 69, 1-8.

  • Association between process measures and mortality in individuals with opioid use disorders 2017

    Watkins, K.E., Paddock, S.M., Hudson, T.J., Ounpraseuth, S., Schrader, A.M., Hepner, K.A., & Stein, B.D.

    Drug and Alcohol Dependence, (177), 307-314.

  • Barriers to Healthy Diet and Physical Activity in Residents of Lower-Income Neighborhoods: A Latent Profile Analysis 2017

    Vaughan, C. A., Ghosh-Dastidar, M., & Dubowitz, T.

    Health Education & Behavior, 45(3), 381-393.

In Press

  • Functional principal variance component testing for a genetic association study of HIV progression 2017

    Agniel, D., Xie, W., Essex, M., & Cai, T.

    The Annals of Applied Statistics, in press. arXiv preprint arXiv:1706.03156

  • Do Changes in Survey Version Affect Mean Scores and Plan Rankings? Results from a Patient Experience Survey Field Experiment 2017

    Beckett, M.K., Elliott, M.N., Burkhart, Q., Clearly, P.D., Orr, N., Brown, J.A., Gaillott, S., Liu, K., & Hays, R.D.

    Health Services Research, in press.

  • The Challenge of Surveying Young Adults: Survey Mode, Age, and Response Rates to the HCAHPS Survey of Hospital Inpatients, 2009-2013 2017

    Beckett, M.K., Elliott, M.N., Cohea, C.W., Lehrman, W.G., Giordano, L.A., Goldstein, E.H., & Brown, J.A.

    Medical Care, in press.

  • The role of multidimensionality in hospital quality scoring 2017

    Cefalu, M.S., Elliott, M.N., Setodji, C.M., Cleary, P.D., & Hays, R.D.

    Health Services Research, in press.

  • Addressing geographic confounding through spatial propensity scores: A study of racial disparities in diabetes 2017

    Davis, M.L., Neelon, B., Nietert, P.J., Hunt, K.J., Burgette, L.F., Lawson, A.B. & Egede, L.E.

    Statistical Methods in Medical Research, in press.

  • Using Surname and Address Information to Enhance Imperfect Administrative Data to Improve Estimates of Racial/Ethnic Disparities 2017

    Elliott, M.N., Adams, J.L., Zaslavsky, A.M., Klein, D.J., Beckett, M.K., Haviland, A.M., Orr, N., Dembosky, J.W., McCaffrey, D.F., Schuster, M.A., Burkhart, Q., Edwards, C.A., Wilson-Frederick, S., Haffer, C., & Lurie, N.

    Medical Care Research and Review, in press.

  • Imputation of Race/Ethnicity to Enable Measurement of HEDIS Performance by Race/Ethnicity 2017

    Haas, A., Elliott, M.N., Dembosky, J.W., Adams, J.L., Wilson-Frederick, S., Mallett, J.S., Gaillot, S., Haffer, S.C., & Haviland, A.M.

    Health Services Research, in press.

  • What role does efficiency play in understanding the relationship between cost and quality in physician organizations? 2017

    Paddock, S.M., Damberg, C.L., Yanagihara, D., Adams, J.L., Burgette, L., & Escarce, J.J.

    Medical Care, in press.

  • Quantifying Magnitude of Differences in Patient Experiences with Healthcare Measures [Brief Report] 2017

    Quigley, D.D., Elliott, M.N., Setodji, C.M., & Hays, R.D.

    Health Services Research, in press.

  • Collaborative targeted learning using regression shrinkage 2017

    Schnitzer, M. & Cefalu, M.

    Statistics in Medicine, in press.