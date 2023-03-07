Matthew W. Lewis (he/his) is a senior research scientist at the RAND Corporation and a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. His work has centered on using technology to improve learning and decision-making by individuals, teams, and organizations. He also uses modeling and simulation methods to study and improve complex logistics processes.
Lewis's current work includes projects exploring how virtual reality technologies can improve decision-making under stress for police officers and how the Department of Homeland Security can integrate and manage education and training to achieve cost-effective learning outcomes. He is also working in the areas of electrifying future vehicles and sustaining robotic vehicles for the US Army. Recent work has included investigating how simulation tools can support improvement in knowledge and complex skill acquisition by collaborative teams. Earlier projects in decision-making and logistics have helped to support U.S. public health emergency preparedness and response, with a focus on best practices in real-time, high-stakes team decision-making.
Lewis has also carried out evaluations of education programs in K-12 and, vocational education as well as in military training domains. He holds an M.A. and Ph.D. in Cognitive Psychology from Carnegie Mellon University and a B.A. from the University of California at San Diego as well as an elementary education teaching credential.
Finally, mentoring and participating on Pardee RAND dissertation committees are important parts of Lewis's professional commitments at RAND.
Recent Projects
- Transitioning Tactical and Combat Vehicle Platforms from Fossil Fuels to Alternative Power Sources
- Improved Police Officer Decision-Making and Stress Management with Virtual Environments
- Using Virtual Training Capabilities to ENHANCE Collective Training
- Equity in Competency Education: Realizing the Potential, Overcoming the Obstacles
- Tailored, “Lean Equipping” Strategies for USAR Units: Assessing Opportunities to Improve Readiness and Reduce Costs
Selected Publications
Susan G. Straus, Matthew W. Lewis, Kathryn Conner, Rick Eden, Matthew E. Boyer, Timothy Marler, Christopher M. Carson, Geoffrey E. Grimm, Heather Smigowski, Virtual Collective Training in the U.S. Army: User Interface Fidelity, Costs, and Training Effectiveness, RAND Corporation (RR-2855-A), 2017 (forthcoming)
Lewis, M. W., Eden, R. A., Garber, C., Rudnick, M., Santibañez, L., Tsai, T, "Competency-Based Education: Equity Concerns and Potential Mitigations," Prepared for the Jobs for the Future, Students at the Center, 2014
Honors & Awards
- RAND Mentorship Award for Behavioral and Policy Sciences Department, 2016
- Inaugural RAND “Technology Showcase” winning team lead: “Serious Games as Platforms for Training, Research and Policy Development for Crisis Decision Making, 2011
- RAND “Gold Award” for research with significant innovation and impact, 2010