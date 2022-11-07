Andrew Mulcahy is a senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation. His key research areas are prescription drugs, payment for health care services and drugs, and policy evaluation in general. He routinely uses large-scale health care claims and transactional data in his research.
Mulcahy leads projects using Medicare and other health care claims and encounter data to answer research questions related to health insurance coverage, insurance benefit design, payment for health care services, and other health policy topics. His recent research on prescription drugs includes studies on international drug price comparisons, estimating U.S. savings from biosimilars, and drug shortages. In the area of payment, Mulcahy's recent research focuses on the accurate valuation of services under the Resource-Based Relative Value Scale system used by Medicare and many other payers to set payment rates.
Mulcahy's portfolio also includes analyses of the U.S. blood system and ground ambulance industry. More broadly, Mulcahy's research at RAND has touched on policy issues around value in health care and incentives for innovation in health.
Mulcahy earned his Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School Health Care Management and Economics program, his M.P.P. at the Johns Hopkins University with a concentration in health policy, and his A.B. in molecular biology and public policy at Princeton University.
Selected Publications
Andrew W. Mulcahy, Daniel Schwam, Preethi Rao, Stephanie Rennane, and Kanaka Shetty, "Estimated Savings From International Reference Pricing for Prescription Drugs," JAMA, 326(17), 2021
Mulcahy, Andrew W., Christopher M. Whaley, Mahlet Gizaw, Daniel Schwam, Nathaniel Edenfield, and Alejandro Uriel Becerra-Ornelas, "International Prescription Drug Price Comparisons: Current Empirical Estimates and Comparisons with Previous Studies," AJMC, 28(7), 2021
Mulcahy, Andrew W., Christopher M. Whaley, Mahlet Gizaw, Daniel Schwam, Nathaniel Edenfield, and Alejandro Uriel Becerra-Ornelas, International Prescription Drug Price Comparisons: Current Empirical Estimates and Comparisons with Previous Studies, RAND Corporation (RR-2956-ASPEC), 2021
Andrew Mulcahy, Katie Merrell, and Ateev Mehrotra, "Payment for Services Rendered – Updating Medicare’s Valuation of Procedures," NEJM, 382, 2020
Mulcahy, Andrew W., Melony E. Sorbero, Ammarah Mahmud, Asa Wilks, Jennifer Gildner, Anne Hornsby, and Arthur Pignotti, Measuring Health Care Utilization in Medicare Advantage Encounter Data: Methods, Estimates, and Considerations for Research, RAND Corporation (RR-2681-CMS), 2019