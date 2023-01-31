Richard Silberglitt is a senior physical scientist at the RAND Corporation and professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. He has worked in academia, government, and private industry for over 50 years, performing, evaluating, and managing research in advanced technology areas.
Silberglitt has lectured widely on emerging technologies and served as chair of the International Advisory Board of the APEC Center for Technology Foresight, Bangkok, Thailand. He is developer of an energy scenario analysis method that has been applied for the U.S., Southeast Asia, and Brazil. He led a road-mapping effort for the U.S. government's Nano-Enabled Technology Initiative, was a member of the Chemical Industry Vision 2020 team, and participated in the National Nanotechnology Initiative's Nanotechnology-Enabled Sensing Workshop.
Additionally, Silberglitt is co-developer of a method for research and development (R&D) portfolio analysis and management that has been applied for the U.S. Army, Navy, National Security Agency, National Institute of Justice, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He has published more than 100 journal and proceedings articles and reports, and holds two patents.
Prior to joining RAND, Silberglitt worked in the private sector, as well as at the University of California, Santa Barbara; Brookhaven National Laboratory; the U.S. National Science Foundation; and the U.S. National Academy of Sciences.
Silberglitt received his B.S. in physics from Stevens Institute of Technology and his M.S. and Ph.D. in solid state physics from the University of Pennsylvania. He is a member of the American Physical Society, Materials Research Society and American Ceramic Society.
Pardee RAND Graduate School Courses
Recent Projects
- Emerging technologies analysis
- Critical materials
- Global technology foresight
- R&D portfolio assessment and investment strategy
- Scenario Development and Analysis
Selected Publications
