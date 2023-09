Examining the Post-COVID-19 Workforce

COVID-19 has led to rapidly changing working patterns. Remote working, flexible working, social distancing at work, shift work, and the need to combine caring responsibilities with work may all have impacts on productivity and employee well-being. In this video conversation, Christian van Stolk discusses the consequences of COVID-19 from a workforce point of view. He talks about ways RAND research can help policymakers and employers rethink and retool the workplace to support employee health and well-being and maintain productivity in the workforce.