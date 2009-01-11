Gery W. Ryan — Publications
Income as a Predictor of Self-Efficacy for Managing Pain and for Coping With Symptoms Among Patients With Chronic Low Back Pain
2021
Coping and Management Techniques Used by Chronic Low Back Pain Patients Receiving Treatment From Chiropractors
2019
Experiences With Chiropractic Care for Patients With Low Back or Neck Pain
2019
Group and Individual-level Change on Health-related Quality of Life in Chiropractic Patients With Chronic Low Back or Neck Pain
2019
Researching the Appropriateness of Care in the Complementary and Integrative Health Professions: Part I
2019
Researching the Appropriateness of Care in the Complementary and Integrative Health Professions: Part 5: Selection, Protection, and Abstraction
2019
Researching the Appropriateness of Care in the Complementary and Integrative Health Professions: Part 3: Designing Instruments With Patient Input
2019
Researching the Appropriateness of Care in the Complementary and Integrative Health Professions: Part 4: Putting Practice Back Into Evidence-based Practice by Recruiting Clinics and Patients
2019
A Systemic Framework for Understanding the Dynamics of Rural Communities in America
2019
The Challenge of Determining Appropriate Care in the Era of Patient-Centered Care and Rising Health Care Costs
2018
Characteristics of Chiropractic Patients Being Treated for Chronic Low Back and Neck Pain
2018
Perceptual and Structural Facilitators and Barriers to Becoming a Surgeon: A Qualitative Study of African-American and Latino Surgeons
2018
Using a "Positive Deviance" Framework to Discover Adaptive Risk Reduction Behaviors Among High-Risk HIV Negative Black Men Who Have Sex with Men
2017
Using Beta-Version Mhealth Technology for Team-Based Care Management to Support Stroke Prevention: An Assessment of Utility and Challenges
2017
Complexity in Redesigning Depression Care: Comparing Intention Versus Implementation of an Automated Depression Screening and Monitoring Program
2016
Fostering a Commitment to Quality: Best Practices in Safety-Net Hospitals
2016
Identifying Best Practices for "Safe Harbor" Legislation to Protect Child Sex Trafficking Victims: Decriminalization Alone Is Not Sufficient
2016
A Qualitative Inquiry on Palliative and End-of-Life Care Policy Reform
2016
Care Transitions to and from the National Intrepid Center of Excellence (NICoE) for Service Members with Traumatic Brain Injury
2015
Grandparenting Experiences Among Adults with a History of Depression: A Mixed-Methods Study
2015
Incarcerated Youths' Perspectives on Protective Factors and Risk Factors for Juvenile Offending: A Qualitative Analysis
2015
Long Journey Home: Family Reunification Experiences of the Disappeared Children of El Salvador
2015
Risk Evaluations and Condom Use Decisions of Homeless Youth: A Multi-Level Qualitative Investigation
2015
Data-driven Decision-Making Tools to Improve Public Resource Allocation for Care and Prevention of HIV/AIDS
2014
Improving Programs that Address Psychological Health and Traumatic Brain Injury: The RAND Toolkit
2014
Measuring Agreement Between Egos and Alters: Understanding Informant Accuracy in Personal Network Studies
2014
Older Depressed Latinos' Experiences with Primary Care Visits for Personal, Emotional And/Or Mental Health Problems: A Qualitative Analysis
2014
A Program Manager's Guide for Program Improvement in Ongoing Psychological Health and Traumatic Brain Injury Programs: The RAND Toolkit, Volume 4
2014
To Use or Not to Use: A Stage-Based Approach to Understanding Condom Use Among Homeless Youth
2014
Understanding Condom Use Decision Making Among Homeless Youth Using Event-Level Data
2014
A Qualitative Analysis of the Effects of Depression and Antidepressants on Physical and Work Functioning Among Antiretroviral Therapy Clients in Uganda
2013
Qualitative Factors in Patients Who Die Shortly After Emergency Department Discharge
2013
The Top Patient Safety Strategies That Can Be Encouraged for Adoption Now
2013
Association of Childhood Abuse with Homeless Women's Social Networks
2012
Negotiation Strategies for Antiretroviral Drug Purchasers in the United States
2012
Sex and Relationships on the Street: How Homeless Men Judge Partner Risk on Skid Row
2012
Substance Use and Other Risk Factors for Unprotected Sex: Results from an Event-Based Study of Homeless Youth
2012
Advancing the Science of Patient Safety
2011
Assessment of Food Offerings and Marketing Strategies in the Food-Service Venues at California Children's Hospitals
2011
Bridging the Gap Between Basic Science and Clinical Practice: A Role for Community Clinicians
2011
Bridging the Gap Between Basic Science and Clinical Practice: The Role of Organizations in Addressing Clinician Barriers
2011
An Exploratory Study of HIV-prevention Advocacy by Persons in HIV Care in Uganda
2011
Improving Value for Money in Funding HIV Services in Developing Countries
2011
Increased Substance Use and Risky Sexual Behavior Among Migratory Homeless Youth: Exploring the Role of Social Network Composition
2011
Preventing Obesity and Its Consequences: Highlights of RAND Health Research
2011
A Qualitative Exploration of the Impact of HIV and ART on Social Disruption and Household Continuity in Uganda
2011
Reengineering the Clinical Research Enterprise to Involve More Community Clinicians
2011
The Role of the Home Environment and Routinization in ART Adherence
2011
Social Networks of PLHA in Uganda: Implications for Mobilizing PLHA as Agents for Prevention
2011
Value for Money in Donor HIV Funding
2011
A Worksite Parenting Program That Works
2011
Factors Associated with Condom Use Among HIV Clients in Stable Relationships with Partners at Varying Risk for HIV in Uganda
2010
Is Substance Use a Barrier to Protected Sex Among Homeless Women? Results from Between- and Within-Subjects Event Analyses
2010
Parents' Disclosure of Their HIV Infection to Their Children in the Context of the Family
2010
Promoting Quality and Variety Through the Public Financing of Privately Operated Schools in Qatar
2010
Sampling to Reduce Respondent Burden in Personal Network Studies and Its Effect on Estimates of Structural Measures
2010
School Personnel Perspectives on Their School's Implementation of a School-Based Suicide Prevention Program
2010
Unprotected Sex of Homeless Women Living in Los Angeles County: An Investigation of the Multiple Levels of Risk
2010
Why Do Patients Seek Care at Retail Clinics, and What Alternatives Did They Consider?
2010
Brief Report: A Qualitative Analysis of Discussions About HIV in Families of Parents with HIV
2009
Developing a Tripartite Prevention Program for Impoverished Young Women Transitioning to Young Adulthood: Addressing Substance Use, HIV Risk, and Victimization by Intimate Partners
2009
Factors That Influence an HIV Coinfected Patient's Decision to Start Hepatitis C Treatment
2009
Homeless Women's Personal Networks: Implications for Understanding Risk Behavior
2009
How Parental HIV Affects Children
2009
Implementation of the K-12 Education Reform in Qatar's Schools
2009
Improving Mass Delivery of Antiretroviral Therapy in Sub-Saharan Africa
2009
Pathways to Health Risk Exposure in Adult Film Performers
2009
Qatar's K–12 Education Reform Has Achieved Success in Its Early Years
2009
Qatar's K-12 Education Reform Has Achieved Success in Its Early Years (Arabic version)
2009
A Qualitative Analysis of the Economic Impact of HIV and Antiretroviral Therapy on Individuals and Households in Uganda
2009
Risk and Resilience in Latinos: A Community-Based Participatory Research Study
2009
School Site Visits for Community-Based Participatory Research on Healthy Eating
2009
The Social Context of Homeless Women's Alcohol and Drug Use
2009
Technical Assistance as a Prevention Capacity-Building Tool: A Demonstration Using the Getting to Outcomes Framework
2009
Treat Early or Wait and Monitor? A Qualitative Analysis of Provider Hepatitis C Virus Treatment Decision-Making in the Context of HIV Coinfection
2009
Using Community-Based Participatory Research to Identify Potential Interventions to Overcome Barriers to Adolescents' Healthy Eating and Physical Activity
2009
When, Where, Why and with Whom Homeless Women Engage in Risky Sexual Behaviors: A Framework for Understanding Complex and Varied Decision-Making Processes
2009
Characteristics of the Original Patient Navigation Programs to Reduce Disparities in the Diagnosis and Treatment of Breast Cancer
2008
Conducta Del Enfermo Ante El Dolor Cronico: Illness Behavior in Chronic Pain
2008
Fears About HIV Transmission in Families with an HIV-infected Parent: A Qualitative Analysis
2008
HIV-related Stigma Among People with HIV and Their Families: A Qualitative Analysis
2008
Trials and Tribulations on the Road to Implementing Integrative Medicine in a Hospital Setting
2008
Education for a New Era: Design and Implementation of K-12 Education Reform in Qatar
2007
Education for a New Era, Executive Summary: Design and Implementation of K-12 Education Reform in Qatar
2007
Experiences of Social Stigma and Implications for Healthcare Among a Diverse Population of HIV Positive Adults
2007
Formative Evaluation of Antiretroviral Therapy Scale-Up Efficiency in Sub-Saharan Africa
2007
Hospital-Based Integrative Medicine: A Case Study of the Barriers and Factors Facilitating the Creation of a Center
2007
A New System for K-12 Education in Qatar
2007
A New System for K-12 Education in Qatar (Arabic version)
2007
The Teen Photovoice Project: A Pilot Study to Promote Health Through Advocacy
2007
Trust Influences Response to Public Health Messages During a Bioterrorist Event
2007
Does Reform-Oriented Teaching Make a Difference? The Relationship Between Teaching Practices and Achievement in Mathematics and Science
2006
Implementation and Maintenance of Quality Improvement for Treating Depression in Primary Care
2006
Improving Mathematics and Science Education: A Longitudinal Investigation of the Relationship Between Reform-Oriented Instruction and Student Achievement
2006
An Introduction to Qatar’s Primary and Secondary Education Reform
2006
Using Structured Classroom Vignettes to Measure Instructional Practices in Mathematics
2006
Using Structured Classroom Vignettes to Measure Instructional Practices in Mathematics
2006
Variations in Provider Conceptions of Integrative Medicine
2006
Experiencing Interpersonal Violence: Perspectives of Sexually Active, Substance-Using Women Living in Shelters and Low-Income Housing
2005
Hepatitis C Virus Treatment Decision-Making in the Context of HIV Co-Infection: The Role of Medical, Behavioral and Mental Health Factors in Assessing Treatment Readiness
2005
A Qualitative Examination of Primary Care Providers' and Physician Managers' Uses and Views of Research Evidence
2005
A Self-Report Measure of Clinicians' Orientation Toward Integrative Medicine
2005
Worksite-based Parenting Programs to Promote Healthy Adolescent Sexual Development: A Qualitative Study of Feasibility and Potential Content
2005
A Bitter Pill to Swallow: Nonadherence with Prophylactic Antibiotics During the Anthrax Attacks and the Role of Private Physicians
2004
Is Reform-Oriented Teaching Related to Mathematics and Science Achievement?
2004
Relationship Between Routinization of Daily Behaviors and Medication Adherence in HIV-positive Drug Users
2004
Role of Doctors Critical in Effective Public Health
2004
Using a Word Processor to Tag and Retrieve Blocks of Text
2004
Vignette-Based Surveys and the Mosaic II Project
2004
Pill Taking 'Routinization': A Critical Factor to Understanding Episodic Medication Adherence
2003
Techniques to Identify Themes
2003
Measuring Reform-Oriented Instructional Practices in Mathematics and Science
2002
Data Management and Analysis Methods
2000
Does Being a Woman Make a Difference in Professional Practice? A Qualitative View to the Practice of Rheumatology
2000
Fear and Loathing at the Cineplex: Gender Differences in Descriptions and Perceptions of Slasher Films
2000
Successive Free Listing: Using Multiple Free Lists to Generate Explanatory Models
2000
Measuring the Typicality of Text: Using Multiple Coders for More Than Just Reliability and Validity Checks
1999
What Pediatricians Can Do to Further Youth Violence Prevention: A Qualitative Study
1999
Content Analysis of Words in Brief Descriptions: How Fathers and Mothers Describe Their Children
1998
An Intercultural Comparison of Home Case Management of Acute Diarrhea in Mexico: Implications for Program Planners
1998
Text Analysis: Qualitative and Quantitative Methods
1998
What Do Sequential Behavioral Patterns Suggest About the Medical Decision-Making Process? Modeling Home Case Management of Acute Illnesses in a Rural Cameroonian Village
1998
Etnografia De La Infeccion Respiratoria Aguda En Una Zona Rural Del Altiplano Mexicano
1997
Methodological Issues for Eliciting Local Signs/Symptoms/illness Terms Associated with Acute Respiratory Illnesses
1996