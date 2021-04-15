Report
Transforming Global Education Through Evidence: An Evaluation System for the BHP Foundation's Education Equity Global Signature Program—Executive Summary
Apr 15, 2021
In 2017, the BHP Foundation launched its Education Equity Global Signature Program to enhance opportunities for disadvantaged young people to access a quality education. The Program invests in efforts to increase the use of evidence to improve education. In this report, researchers develop a framework to evaluate the program, explain methods for assessing progress over five years, and present preliminary results after a year of evaluation.
An Evaluation System for the BHP Foundation's Education Equity Global Signature Program
In 2017, the BHP Foundation launched its Education Equity Global Signature Program, which is meant to enhance opportunities for disadvantaged young people to access a quality education and, through this, strengthen the civil and economic components of society. It does so through investing in efforts that increase the use of evidence to improve education.
In support of the BHP Foundation's goals, RAND Corporation researchers are conducting a five-year evaluation of the program. The aims of the evaluation are to contribute to the development and evolution of the program's strategy by articulating a theory of change, assess the impacts of the program across funded partnerships and inform learning and continuous improvement for both the BHP Foundation and its partners, share lessons learned with the global education community about the results of a social investment initiative that aims to translate evidence into practice, and develop a model for evaluating a foundation's portfolio of investments.
The evaluation will result in three public reports. This initial report describes a framework to evaluate the BHP Foundation's program, explains researchers' methods for assessing progress over the five-year period, and presents some preliminary results after the first year of evaluation.
Chapter One
Introduction
Chapter Two
The Program Strategy and Funded Partners
Chapter Three
Measuring Progress
Chapter Four
Illustrating Partner Activities, Challenges, and Lessons Learned
Chapter Five
Visualizing Networks
Chapter Six
Strategic Approaches of Comparator Organizations
Chapter Seven
Conclusions and Recommendations
Appendix A
Key Indicator Tables
Appendix B
Interviews and Network Analyses Research Approach
Appendix C
Comparator Organization Analysis Approach
This study was sponsored by the BHP Foundation and undertaken by RAND Education and Labor.
This report is part of the RAND Corporation research report series. RAND reports present research findings and objective analysis that address the challenges facing the public and private sectors. All RAND reports undergo rigorous peer review to ensure high standards for research quality and objectivity.
The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.