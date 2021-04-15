Report
Transforming Global Education Through Evidence: An Evaluation System for the BHP Foundation's Education Equity Global Signature Program
Apr 15, 2021
In 2017, the BHP Foundation launched its Education Equity Global Signature Program, which is meant to enhance opportunities for disadvantaged young people to access a quality education. It does so through investing in efforts that increase the use of evidence to improve education. This report is a summary of research for the baseline report of a five-year evaluation of this program.
An Evaluation System for the BHP Foundation's Education Equity Global Signature Program—Executive Summary
In 2017, the BHP Foundation launched its Education Equity Global Signature Program, which is meant to enhance opportunities for disadvantaged young people to access a quality education and, through this, strengthen the civil and economic components of society. It does so through investing in efforts that increase the use of evidence to improve education.
In support of the BHP Foundation's goals, RAND Corporation researchers are conducting a five-year evaluation of the program. This report is a summary of RAND's research and plans for this evaluation.
This study was sponsored by the BHP Foundation and undertaken by RAND Education and Labor.
This report is part of the RAND Corporation research report series. RAND reports present research findings and objective analysis that address the challenges facing the public and private sectors. All RAND reports undergo rigorous peer review to ensure high standards for research quality and objectivity.
The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.