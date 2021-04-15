Transforming Global Education Through Evidence

In 2017, the BHP Foundation launched its Education Equity Global Signature Program, which is meant to enhance opportunities for disadvantaged young people to access a quality education and, through this, strengthen the civil and economic components of society. It does so through investing in efforts that increase the use of evidence to improve education.

In support of the BHP Foundation's goals, RAND Corporation researchers are conducting a five-year evaluation of the program. This report is a summary of RAND's research and plans for this evaluation.