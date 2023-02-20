Research Brief
Little in Common
Feb 20, 2023
To what extent can the United States still cooperate with China and Russia in certain areas even in this era of strategic competition? On which issues? What are the obstacles, the potential benefits, and the risks associated with great power cooperation? This report, the first of a four-part series, presents the overarching findings of a study that explored these questions.
Assessing the Prospects for Great Power Cooperation in an Era of Competition — A Project Overview
|Format
|File Size
|Notes
|PDF file
|1.9 MB
|
Use Adobe Acrobat Reader version 10 or higher for the best experience.
|Format
|List Price
|Price
|Add to Cart
|Paperback162 pages
|$35.00
|$28.00 20% Web Discount
To what extent can the United States still cooperate with China and Russia in certain areas even in this era of strategic competition? On which issues? What are the obstacles, the potential benefits, and the risks associated with great power cooperation? This report, the first of a four-part series, presents the overarching findings of a study that explored these questions.
The authors find that the trade space for cooperation is already narrow; that the obstacles to cooperation — particularly the absence of trust — are growing; that there are comparatively few wedge issues to play China and Russia off of one another; and that the side benefits of pursuing cooperation over competition do not clearly outweigh the costs of doing so. In other words, any cooperation between the powers will be rare and needs to be narrowly focused on making competition safe, and U.S. leaders should expect that the era of strategic competition will be here to stay for the foreseeable future. This research was completed in September 2020, before the February 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine. It has not been subsequently revised.
Chapter One
Cooperation in an Era of Strategic Competition
Chapter Two
The Narrow Trade Space for Cooperation
Chapter Three
The Significant and Growing Obstacles to Cooperation
Chapter Four
Second-Order Effects: Few Wedges, Mixed Externalities
Chapter Five
The Vanishing Trade Space
The research reported here was commissioned by Headquarters Air Force A-5 Strategy Section and conducted by the Strategy and Doctrine Program within RAND Project AIR FORCE.
This report is part of the RAND Corporation Research report series. RAND reports present research findings and objective analysis that address the challenges facing the public and private sectors. All RAND reports undergo rigorous peer review to ensure high standards for research quality and objectivity.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.