CLARO Implementation Manual

This manual describes the implementation of the Collaboration Leading to Addiction Treatment and Recovery from Other Stresses (CLARO) intervention, as part of a clinical trial that adapted and then tested the Collaborative Care Model for adults with opioid use disorder co-occurring with depression and/or posttraumatic stress disorder. Implementation took place at 19 primary care clinic sites in New Mexico and California: First Choice Community Healthcare (eight clinics), Hidalgo Medical Services (three clinics), University of New Mexico (three clinics), and Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (five clinics).

Through this intervention, clinical members of the collaborative care team — primary care providers, behavioral health providers, and behavioral health consultants — work closely with a care coordinator to manage the patient's overall care and ensure that they get high-quality, effective, and patient-centered care. By offering concurrent treatment for both opioid use disorder and mental illness, the CLARO intervention aims to improve patient outcomes for this vulnerable and underserved population.

This manual describes the strategies and team roles used to support successful implementation of the CLARO intervention. This manual is meant for use by implementation teams and other decisionmakers to support clinical teams' adoption and use of the CLARO intervention in a clinic(s) or health system(s).