Selected Publications
Shann Hulme, Emma Disley and Emma Louise Blondes, Mapping the risk of serious and organised crime infiltrating legitimate businesses, European Commission, 2021
Mike Maguire, Emma Disley, Mark Liddle, and Rosie Meek with Nina Burrowes, Developing a toolkit to measure intermediate outcomes to reduce reoffending, UK Ministry of Justice, 2019
Strang, Lucy, Emma Disley, Violent and antisocial behaviour at football events and strategies to prevent and respond to these behaviours: Final synthesis report, RAND Corporation (RR-2904-QAT), 2018
Balbirnie, E., Davies, M., Disley, E., Gonzalez Monsalve, E., Hartka, S., Hoorens, S., Kruithof, K., Sacher, K., Taylor. J., Mid-Term Assessment of the EU Drugs Strategy 2013–2020 and Final Evaluation of the Action Plan on Drugs 2013–2016, European Commission, 2017
Andrea Di Nicola et al., Study on paving the way for future policy initiatives in the field of fight against organised crime: the effectiveness of specific criminal law measures targeting organised crime, European Commission, 2016
Kruithof, K., Davies, M. Disley, E., Strang, L., Ito, K, Study on Alternatives to Coercive Sanctions as Response to Drug Law Offences and Drug-Related Crimes, European Commission (RR-1411-EC), 2016
Krapels, Joachim, Emma Disley, Jennie Corbett, Emily Scraggs, and Ben Baruch, Evaluation of EPIM III: 2012-2015, RAND Corporation (RR-1489-EPIM), 2016