Emma Disley
Research Group Director, Home Affairs and Social Policy, RAND Europe
Cambridge Office

Education

Ph.D. and M.Sc. in criminology, University of Oxford; L.L.B. in law, University of Manchester

Overview

Emma Disley is director of the Home Affairs and Social Policy research group at RAND Europe, which conducts research in the fields of education, employment and crime and justice. Disley has over 15 years’ experience leading research and analysis to support decisionmaking in UK government, European institutions, charities and foundations. She has a Ph.D. in criminology from the University of Oxford and continues to lead research projects across policy domains including drugs and illicit markets, international organised crime and European law enforcement cooperation. 

Research Focus

Recent Projects

  • Research on How Police Use Out of Court Disposals to Support Adults with Health Vulnerabilities
  • Evaluation of Alternative Provision Specialist Task Force Educational Provision
  • National Evaluation of Liaison and Diversion Services in England
  • Evaluation of the EU Agency for Law Enforcement Training (CEPOL)
  • Assessing the Economic Value of Illicit Markets in the EU

Selected Publications

Shann Hulme, Emma Disley and Emma Louise Blondes, Mapping the risk of serious and organised crime infiltrating legitimate businesses, European Commission, 2021

Mike Maguire, Emma Disley, Mark Liddle, and Rosie Meek with Nina Burrowes, Developing a toolkit to measure intermediate outcomes to reduce reoffending, UK Ministry of Justice, 2019

Strang, Lucy, Emma Disley, Violent and antisocial behaviour at football events and strategies to prevent and respond to these behaviours: Final synthesis report, RAND Corporation (RR-2904-QAT), 2018

Balbirnie, E., Davies, M., Disley, E., Gonzalez Monsalve, E., Hartka, S., Hoorens, S., Kruithof, K., Sacher, K., Taylor. J., Mid-Term Assessment of the EU Drugs Strategy 2013–2020 and Final Evaluation of the Action Plan on Drugs 2013–2016, European Commission, 2017

Andrea Di Nicola et al., Study on paving the way for future policy initiatives in the field of fight against organised crime: the effectiveness of specific criminal law measures targeting organised crime, European Commission, 2016

Kruithof, K., Davies, M. Disley, E., Strang, L., Ito, K, Study on Alternatives to Coercive Sanctions as Response to Drug Law Offences and Drug-Related Crimes, European Commission (RR-1411-EC), 2016

Krapels, Joachim, Emma Disley, Jennie Corbett, Emily Scraggs, and Ben Baruch, Evaluation of EPIM III: 2012-2015, RAND Corporation (RR-1489-EPIM), 2016

Commentary

Publications