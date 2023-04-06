Andrea (Andie) Phillips is a policy researcher at RAND with expertise in education policy, policy analysis, program evaluation, single case design, and qualitative methods and analysis. Phillips’ work focuses on the development, implementation, and evaluation of interventions that promote growth and development of the whole child, including academic performance, behavioral and emotional well-being, cognitive health, and mental health. She is particularly interested in reaching underserved populations, such as rural communities and at-risk youth. Phillips is also the director of Project ALERT, an evidence-based substance use prevention program for middle school students.
Current research topics include implementation and outcomes evidence-based practices in K–12 schools; academic performance and interventions aimed at improving student acheivement; implementation and outcomes of early childhood and K–12 systems, along with reform efforts; personalized learning; youth substance use and interventions aimed a preventing or reducing use; and student and teacher well-being.
Prior to RAND, Phillips taught middle school in Washington, D.C., where she led school reform efforts in academic and behavioral interventions, data-driven decisionmaking, and school climate. She also served as the co-director of a longitudinal, federally funded research grant seeking to identify and intervene with students at-risk for school failure in grades K–3 at Vanderbilt University. Phillips holds a M.Ed. in applied behavior analysis from Vanderbilt University, Peabody College. She holds a B.S. in special education and child development, respectively; and a minor in cognitive studies.
Selected Publications
Kilburn, M. Rebecca, Andrea Phillips, Celia J. Gomez, Louis T. Mariano, Christopher Joseph Doss, Wendy M. Troxel, Emily Morton, and Kevin Estes, Does Four Equal Five? Implementation and Outcomes of the Four-Day School Week, RAND Corporation (RR-A373-1), 2021
Joie D. Acosta, Matthew Chinman, Andrea Phillips "Promoting positive youth development through healthy middle school environments," in Dimitrova, Radosveta, and Nora Wiium, eds. , Handbook of positive youth development: Advancing research, policy, and practice in global contexts, 483-499, 2021
Andrea Phillips, John F. Pane, Rebecca Reumann-Moore, Oluwatosin Shenbanjo, "Implementing an Adaptive Intelligent Tutoring System as an Instructional Supplement," Educational Technology Research and Development
Steiner, Elizabeth D., Andrea Phillips, Pauline Moore, Brian A. Jackson, and Catherine H. Augustine, Challenges in Implementing Physical Security Measures in K–12 Schools, RAND Corporation (RR-A1077-2), 2021
Dopp, Alex R., Michelle Bongard, Andrea Phillips, M. Rebecca Kilburn, and William R. Johnston, Readiness to Implement Evidence-Based Practices in Public Elementary Schools: Findings from a National Survey of Teachers, RAND Corporation (RR-A168-8), 2022