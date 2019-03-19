Lucy Strang

Lucy Strang
Research Leader
Cambridge Office

Education

M.S.Sc. in applied anthropology and participatory development, Australian National University; L.L.B., Australian National University; B.A. in English and history, Australian National University

Media Resources

This researcher is available for interviews.

To arrange an interview, contact RAND Europe Media Relations at +44 (1223) 353 329, x2560, or email europeanmedia@rand.org.

More Experts

Overview

Lucy Strang is a research leader at RAND Europe, focusing on criminal justice, public health and drug policy research. She is currently leading a major study into the use of Out of Court Disposals to support adults with health vulnerabilities, and is a co-investigator for an NIHR grant to evaluate the UK Government's investment in treatment and recovery services as part of the 10-year drug strategy. Prior to joining RAND Europe, she worked at the Policy Institute at King's College London, where her research included a qualitative study on police-led programmes for supporting people with opioid use disorder.

She holds a B.A. in law and arts (English and history) and an M.S.Sc. in applied anthropology and participatory development, all from the Australian National University. 

Research Focus

Selected Publications

Jirka Taylor, Lucy Strang, Kristy Kruithof, Beau Kilmer, Fook Nederveen, Emma Disley, Lisa Wagner, Jörg-Martin Jehle, Comparison of Criminal History Information Systems in the United States and Other Countries, U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, 2021

Strang, L. & Simmons, R., Citizen Science: Crowdsourcing for systematic reviews, THIS (RR-2426), 2018

Sutherland, A., Strang, L., Stepanek, M. Giacomantonio, C. & Boyle, A, Using Ambulance Data for Violence Prevention: Technical Report, Santa Monica, CA: RAND Corporation (RR-2216), 2017

Cox, K., Strang, L., Sondergaard, S. & Gonzalez Monsalve, C., Understanding how organisations ensure that their decision making is fair, General Medical Council (RR-1827), 2017

Strang, Lucy, Julie Belanger, Catriona Manville, and Catherine Meads, Review of the Research Literature on Defining and Demonstrating Quality Teaching and Impact in Higher Education, Higher Education Academy (EP-66719), 2016

Giacomantonio, C., Jonathan-Zamir, T., Limanovitz, Y., Bradford, B., Davies, M., Strang, L., & Sutherland. A., College of Policing Stop and Search Training Experiment: Process Evaluation, College of Policing Limited (RR-1442), 2016

Strang, L. & Broeks, M., Maternity leave policies: Trade-offs between labour market demands and health benefits for children, European Union (RR-1734), 2016

Kruithof, Kristy, Matthew Davies, Emma Disley, Lucy Strang, and Kei Ito, Study on Alternatives to Coercive Sanctions as Response to Drug Law Offences and Drug-Related Crimes: Final Report, Publications Office of the European Union (EP-66607), 2016

Commentary

Publications