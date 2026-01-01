Jennifer D. P. Moroney — Publications
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Understanding Partner Preferences in the Selection of Defense Capabilities: Case Studies Exploring the Selection of Alternatives to U.S. Solutions
2026
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U.S. Options for Identifying Third-Party Suppliers to Meet Ally and Partner Capability Needs
2025
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Aligning Strategic Priorities and Foreign Military Sales to Fill Critical Capability Gaps
2024
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Insights on U.S. Ally and Partner Views of Strategic Competition: Implications for the Department of the Air Force
2024
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Funding Global Health Engagement to Support the Geographic Combatant Commands
2023
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Overcoming Barriers to Working with Highly Capable Allies and Partners in the Air, Space, and Cyber Domains: An Exploratory Analysis
2023
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U.S. Major Combat Operations in the Indo-Pacific: Partner and Ally Views
2023
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Competition in the Gray Zone: Countering China's Coercion Against U.S. Allies and Partners in the Indo-Pacific
2022
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A New Framework for Understanding and Countering China's Gray Zone Tactics
2022
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Pathways to Russian Escalation Against NATO from the Ukraine War
2022
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Prioritizing Security Cooperation with Highly Capable U.S. Allies: Framing Army-to-Army Partnerships
2022
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Security Cooperation in a Strategic Competition
2022
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The U.S. Army's Role in the Pacific Theater: A Panel Discussion with General Charles A. Flynn
2021
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Defense Security Cooperation University Expert Course of Instruction: Content, Design, Implementation
2020
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International Postdisaster Recoveries: Lessons for Puerto Rico on Supply-Chain Management and Recovery Governance
2020
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Regional Responses to U.S.-China Competition in the Indo-Pacific: Australia and New Zealand
2020
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Regional Responses to U.S.-China Competition in the Indo-Pacific: Study Overview and Conclusions
2020
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U.S. Versus Chinese Powers of Persuasion: Does the United States or China Have More Influence in the Indo-Pacific Region?
2020
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Countering Violent Extremism in Australia and Abroad: A Framework for Characterising CVE Programs in Australia, the United States, and Europe
2019
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Designing a Capability Development Framework for Home Affairs
2019
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Factoring Security Cooperation into Core U.S. Air Force Decisionmaking Processes: Incorporating Impact in Planning, Programming, and Capability Development
2018
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Assessment of the Consolidation of the Australian Customs and Border Protection Service (ACBPS) with the Department of Immigration and Border Protection (DIBP)
2016
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A Building Partner Capacity Assessment Framework: Tracking Inputs, Outputs, Outcomes, Disrupters, and Workarounds
2015
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Look East, Cross Black Waters: India's Interest in Southeast Asia
2015
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What Works Best When Building Partner Capacity in Challenging Contexts?
2015
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A New Approach to Security and Justice Sector Assistance: An Enhanced Partnership Planning Model
2014
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New Security and Justice Sector Partnership Models: Implications of the Arab Uprisings
2014
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Lessons from Department of Defense Disaster Relief Efforts in the Asia-Pacific Region
2013
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Review of Security Cooperation Mechanisms Combatant Commands Utilize to Build Partner Capacity
2013
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What Works Best When Building Partner Capacity and Under What Circumstances?
2013
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Optimizing the Defense Language Institute English Language Center
2012
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Working with Allies and Partners: A Cost-Based Analysis of U.S. Air Forces in Europe
2012
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Assessing the Effectiveness of the International Counterproliferation Program
2011
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Assessing the U.S. Air Force Unified Engagement Building Partnerships Seminars
2011
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Building Partner Country Capacity for Stability Operations
2011
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How Successful Are U.S. Efforts to Build Capacity in Developing Countries? A Framework to Assess the Global Train and Equip "1206" Program
2011
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Integrating the Full Range of Security Cooperation Programs into Air Force Planning: An Analytic Primer
2011
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Lessons from U.S. Allies in Security Cooperation with Third Countries: The Cases of Australia, France, and the United Kingdom
2011
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Adding Value to Air Force Management Through Building Partnerships Assessment
2010
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Developing an Army Strategy for Building Partner Capacity for Stability Operations
2010
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Developing an Assessment Framework for U.S. Air Force Building Partnerships Programs
2010
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Security Cooperation Organizations in the Country Team: Options for Success
2010
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Building Partner Capacity to Combat Weapons of Mass Destruction
2009
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Developing a Process to Build Partner Capacity for Combating Weapons of Mass Destruction
2009
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A Framework to Assess Programs for Building Partnerships
2009
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International Cooperation with Partner Air Forces
2009
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Preparing and Training for the Full Spectrum of Military Challenges: Insights from the Experiences of China, France, the United Kingdom, India, and Israel
2009
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Department of Defense Training for Operations with Interagency, Multinational, and Coalition Partners
2008
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Flexibility and Sensitivity to Local Concerns Are Crucial to Long-Term U.S. Security Relationships with Iraq and Afghanistan
2008
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Future U.S. Security Relationships with Iraq and Afghanistan: U.S. Air Force Roles
2008
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A Capabilities-Based Strategy for Army Security Cooperation
2007
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Ungoverned Territories: A Unique Front in the War on Terrorism
2007
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Ungoverned Territories: Understanding and Reducing Terrorism Risks
2007
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Assessing the Value of U.S. Army International Activities
2006