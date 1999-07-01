Robert S. Tripp — Publications
Operational Imperative: Investing Wisely to Bolster U.S. Air Bases Against Chinese and Russian Attacks
2023
Analysis of Global Management of Air Force War Reserve Materiel to Support Operations in Contested and Degraded Environments
2021
The Line Between Disorder and Order: Reflections on RAND's Role in the Evolution of Air Force Logistics Thought and Practice
2020
Support to the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center: Enabling AFIMSC's Role in Agile Combat Support Planning, Execution, Monitoring, and Control
2017
An Independent Assessment of Air Force Compliance with Headquarters Reduction Goals
2016
A Conceptual Framework for More Effectively Integrating Combat Support Capabilities and Constraints into Contingency Planning and Execution
2015
Project AIR FORCE Modeling Capabilities for Support of Combat Operations in Denied Environments
2015
Implementation Actions for Improving Air Force Command and Control Through Enhanced Agile Combat Support Planning, Execution, Monitoring, and Control Processes
2014
An Operational Architecture for Improving Air Force Command and Control Through Enhanced Agile Combat Support Planning, Execution, Monitoring, and Control Processes
2014
Air Force Materiel Command Reorganization Analysis: Final Report
2012
Improving Air Force Command and Control Through Enhanced Agile Combat Support Planning, Execution, Monitoring, and Control Processes
2012
Analysis of the Air Force Logistics Enterprise: Evaluation of Global Repair Network Options for Supporting the C-130
2011
Global Combat Support Basing: Robust Prepositioning Strategies for Air Force War Reserve Materiel
2010
A Repair Network Concept for Air Force Maintenance: Conclusions from Analysis of C-130, F-16, and KC-135 Fleets
2010
Analysis of the Air Force Logistics Enterprise: Evaluation of Global Repair Network Options for Supporting the F-16 and KC-135
2009
A Common Operating Picture for Air Force Materiel Sustainment: First Steps
2008
Options for Meeting the Maintenance Demands of Active Associate Flying Units
2008
Space Command Sustainment Review: Improving the Balance Between Current and Future Capabilities
2007
Supporting the Future Total Force: A Methodology for Evaluating Potential Air National Guard Mission Assignments
2007
Enhancing Airlift Planning and Execution in the Joint Theater Distribution System
2006
Evaluation of Options for Overseas Combat Support Basing
2006
A Framework for Enhancing Airlift Planning and Execution Capabilities Within the Joint Expeditionary Movement System
2006
Integrated Operational and Combat Support Planning Will Support Air and Space Expeditionary Forces
2006
Positioning War Reserve Materiel Requires a Flexible, Global Approach
2006
"Sense and Respond" Capabilities Can Make the Air Force Combat Support System More Agile
2006
Sense and Respond Logistics: Integrating Prediction, Responsiveness, and Control Capabilities
2006
Strategic Analysis of Air National Guard Combat Support and Reachback Functions
2006
Supporting Air and Space Expeditionary Forces: Expanded Operational Architecture for Combat Support Execution Planning and Control
2006
Transforming Combat Support in the Air National Guard Would Support Air Force Deployment and Sustainment Goals
2006
The Air Force Chief of Staff Logistics Review: Improving Wing-Level Logistics
2005
Improving Agile Combat Support for the U.S. Air Force: Lessons from Operation Iraqi Freedom
2005
Improving Wing-Level Logistics in the U.S. Air Force: An Analytic Approach for the Chief's Logistics Review
2005
New Analytic Tools Evaluate Overseas Combat Support Basing Options for the U.S. Air Force
2005
Supporting Air and Space Expeditionary Forces: Lessons from Operation Iraqi Freedom
2005
Centralized Maintenance Can Improve Combat Support in the Air and Space Expeditionary Force
2004
Supporting Air and Space Expeditionary Forces: Lessons from Operation Enduring Freedom
2004
Supporting Air and Space Expeditionary Forces: Analysis of Combat Support Basing Options
2004
Supporting Air and Space Expeditionary Forces: Analysis of Maintenance Forward Support Location Operations
2004
Strategic Appraisal: United States Air and Space Power in the 21st Century
2002
Supporting Expeditionary Aerospace Forces: An Operational Architecture for Combat Support Execution Planning and Control
2002
Expeditionary Operations: Intermediate Engine Maintenance Alternatives
2001
A Framework for Evolving Agile Combat Support Concepts to Meet NATO Reaction Air Force Operational Requirements
2001
Supporting Expeditionary Aerospace Forces: Expanded Analysis of LANTIRN Options
2001
Supporting LANTIRN in the Expeditionary Aerospace Force
2001
An Evolving Agile Combat Support System
2000
Expeditionary Airpower: EAF Support Challenges : LANTIRN Intermediate Maintenance Concepts
2000
Flexbasing: Achieving Global Presence for Expeditionary Aerospace Forces
2000
Global Access: Strategy 2000
2000
A Strategic Planning Framework for EAF Support
2000
Strategy 2000: Alternate Munitions Prepositioning
2000
Supporting Expeditionary Aerospace Forces: A Concept for Evolving the Agile Combat Support/Mobility System of the Future
2000
Supporting Expeditionary Aerospace Forces: New Agile Combat Support Postures
2000
Supporting Expeditionary Aerospace Forces: An Analysis of F-15 Avionics Options
2000
Expeditionary Airpower: A Global Infrastructure to Support EAF
1999
Expeditionary Airpower: A Vision for Agile Combat Support
1999
Expeditionary Airpower: EAF Strategic Planning
1999
Expeditionary Airpower: F-15 Support Analysis: Exploring F-15 Avionics Intermediate Maintenance Concepts to Meet AEF Challenges
1999
Supporting Expeditionary Aerospace Forces: An Integrated Strategic Agile Combat Support Planning Framework
1999
An Initial Evaluation of the VISION Assessment System: Its Relevance and Application to National-Level Sustainment Planning
1992
The VISION Assessment System: Class IX Sustainment Planning
1992
An Evaluation of the VISION Execution System Demonstration Prototypes
1991
The Concept of Operations for a U.S. Army Combat-Oriented Logistics Execution System with VISION (Visibility of Support Options)
1990
Measuring and Managing Readiness: The Concept and Design of the Combat Support Capability Management System
1982