The cover story identifies the key civilian agencies that should be involved in the planning and implementation of international stability operations, highlights some of the organizational and budgetary hurdles that lie ahead, and recommends ways to surmount them. Additional feature stories address health care financing options in Massachusetts, the early success of grade retention policies in New York City schools, and insights from the president of RAND. Other articles discuss the health problems caused by high sodium consumption, the uneven burden of health care costs on U.S. industries, the benefits of retail medical clinics, some strategies to promote energy efficiency in buildings, the role of nongovernmental organizations in disaster recovery, and European alcohol consumption.

