International mobility is important for the UK and UK researchers

Report
International mobility of researchers
May 4, 2017
|Format
|File Size
|Notes
|PDF file
|0.3 MB
|
Use Adobe Acrobat Reader version 10 or higher for the best experience.
The UK makes up 5% of OECD countries' population but hosts 15% of the students studying for masters and PhD degrees in OECD countries
Among EU member states, the UK has been the top receiving country for PhD candidates from both within and outside the EU
Within Europe: 15,301
Outside Europe: 33,146
Within Europe: 6,588
Outside Europe: 20,891
Within Europe: 10,000
Outside Europe: 7,900
The number of international students studying in UK research degree programmes tripled from 1994/5 to 2012/13
During FP7 (2007-2013), the UK was the most popular destination for the European MCSA programme, which supports researchers' career development.
Outflow of UK researchers to elsewhere in EU: 600
Inflow of researchers from elsewhere in EU to UK: 3,600
The UK leads the EU in the number of prestigious ERC grants it hosts. In 2016: 117 grants were awarded to researchers who would work in the UK although only 45 grantees had UK nationality.
Increase in percentage of UK academic staff who are non-UK nationals:
2005/6 = 19%
2015/16 = 29%
72% of active UK researchers have trained or worked as researchers abroad
Adapted from International mobility of researchers: A review of the literature by Susan Guthrie, Catherine Lichten, Jennie Corbett and Steven Wooding, RR-1991/1-RS, 2017, available at https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RR1991.html.
RAND Europe is an independent not-for-profit research institute that helps to improve policy and decision making through research and analysis.
RAND Europe
IG-132-1-RS
This report is part of the RAND Corporation Infographic series. RAND infographics are design-focused, visual representations of data and information based on a published, peer-reviewed product or a body of published work.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.