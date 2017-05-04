Most researchers feel that there is an expectation that good researchers are internationally mobile

79% of researchers agree that there is an expectation of international mobility in the research community

This view is supported by the wider survey findings, such as the observation that career development is a key driver of mobility

The expectation of international mobility is felt by a majority of respondents across genders, disciplines, types of institution, nationalities, and previous mobility experiences:

Men and women = 79%

Social sciences = 68%

Life sciences = 84%

PhDs = 74%

UK nationals = 75%

Non-UK nationals = 82%

