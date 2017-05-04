Most researchers feel that there is an expectation that good researchers are internationally mobile

Report
International mobility of researchers
May 4, 2017
79% of researchers agree that there is an expectation of international mobility in the research community
This view is supported by the wider survey findings, such as the observation that career development is a key driver of mobility
The expectation of international mobility is felt by a majority of respondents across genders, disciplines, types of institution, nationalities, and previous mobility experiences:
Adapted from International mobility of researchers: A survey of researchers in the UK by Susan Guthrie, Catherine Lichten, Emma Harte, Sarah Parks and Steven Wooding, RR-1991-RS, 2017, available at https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RR1991.html.
