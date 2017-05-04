Most mobility to and from the UK is within a small set of western countries

Report
International mobility of researchers
May 4, 2017
|Format
|File Size
|Notes
|PDF file
|0.8 MB
|
Use Adobe Acrobat Reader version 10 or higher for the best experience.
Regardless of duration, the USA, Germany and France are the most common destinations for researchers from the UK. Australia, Canada and Japan are also important destinations
80% of non-UK nationals in the UK have EU or North American nationalities
Amongst those receiving their highest degree overseas, most did so in EU countries or the US; the most common countries were the US, Germany, Spain and France
Adapted from International mobility of researchers: A survey of researchers in the UK by Susan Guthrie, Catherine Lichten, Emma Harte, Sarah Parks and Steven Wooding, RR-1991-RS, 2017, available at https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RR1991.html.
RAND Europe is an independent not-for-profit research institute that helps to improve policy and decision making through research and analysis.
RAND Europe
IG-132/4-RS
This report is part of the RAND Corporation Infographic series. RAND infographics are design-focused, visual representations of data and information based on a published, peer-reviewed product or a body of published work.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.