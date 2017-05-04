Most mobility to and from the UK is within a small set of western countries

Regardless of duration, the USA, Germany and France are the most common destinations for researchers from the UK. Australia, Canada and Japan are also important destinations

80% of non-UK nationals in the UK have EU or North American nationalities

Amongst those receiving their highest degree overseas, most did so in EU countries or the US; the most common countries were the US, Germany, Spain and France

Adapted from International mobility of researchers: A survey of researchers in the UK by Susan Guthrie, Catherine Lichten, Emma Harte, Sarah Parks and Steven Wooding, RR-1991-RS, 2017, available at https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RR1991.html.

